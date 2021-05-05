Living / Food & Drink
mezcal

Dos Hombres: Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston Release the 3 Best Mezcal Recipes For Cinco de Mayo

by Mandatory Editors

It’s Cinco de Mayo, or as alcohol enthusiasts call it, Cinco de Drinko. If you want to use this misunderstood holiday (Mexican Independence Day is actually Sept. 16) as an excuse to get wasted, who are we to judge? Just make sure you do so with quality booze — and our recommendation is to change up your usual Cinco de Mayo spirits with mezcal instead of tequila.

That’s why we’re psyched to see that Dos Hombres, the award-winning artisanal mezcal brand founded by Breaking Bad stars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, has released three mezcal recipes that’ll take you through morning, afternoon, and nighttime celebrations on Cinco de Mayo.

Your day-starting drink is a riff on the bloody mary, and it consists of a combination of Dos Hombres mezcal, adobo sauce, hot sauce, bloody mary mix, and a squeeze of lime.

 

For your afternoon imbibing, Dos Hombres wants you to whip up a refreshing concoction of Dos Hombres mezcal, grapefruit soda, Prosecco, and Pamplemousse Liqueur.

 

As a calming nightcap, sip on a hot Naughty Toddy, made from Dos Hombres mezcal, fresh lemon juice, honey, whiskey, and apple juice.

If you want to stick to a standard margarita, Dos Hombres has you covered there, too. Just check out the recipes section of the brand’s website.

 

No matter which drink you choose, don’t forget to raise your glass with a hearty, “Salud!”

