Dos Hombres: Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston Release the 3 Best Mezcal Recipes For Cinco de Mayo

It’s Cinco de Mayo, or as alcohol enthusiasts call it, Cinco de Drinko. If you want to use this misunderstood holiday (Mexican Independence Day is actually Sept. 16) as an excuse to get wasted, who are we to judge? Just make sure you do so with quality booze — and our recommendation is to change up your usual Cinco de Mayo spirits with mezcal instead of tequila.

That’s why we’re psyched to see that Dos Hombres, the award-winning artisanal mezcal brand founded by Breaking Bad stars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, has released three mezcal recipes that’ll take you through morning, afternoon, and nighttime celebrations on Cinco de Mayo.

Your day-starting drink is a riff on the bloody mary, and it consists of a combination of Dos Hombres mezcal, adobo sauce, hot sauce, bloody mary mix, and a squeeze of lime.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dos Hombres (@doshombres)

For your afternoon imbibing, Dos Hombres wants you to whip up a refreshing concoction of Dos Hombres mezcal, grapefruit soda, Prosecco, and Pamplemousse Liqueur.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dos Hombres (@doshombres)

As a calming nightcap, sip on a hot Naughty Toddy, made from Dos Hombres mezcal, fresh lemon juice, honey, whiskey, and apple juice.

If you want to stick to a standard margarita, Dos Hombres has you covered there, too. Just check out the recipes section of the brand’s website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dos Hombres (@doshombres)

No matter which drink you choose, don’t forget to raise your glass with a hearty, “Salud!”

Cover Photo: @doshombres (Instagram)

MORE NEWS:

1/10 Demi Lovato Blasts LA Frozen Yogurt Shop For Its ‘Triggering’ Sugar-Free Items, You Tell ‘Em Girl! Read more here. Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images) and The Bigg Chill

2/10 Babewatch: David Hasselhoff’s Daughter Is First Plus-Size Playboy Cover Girl, Perfect Opening For the Hoff to Make a Comeback Read more here. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz / Stringer (Getty Images)



3/10 January Jones Goes Topless on Instagram Saying She Couldn’t ‘Find a Top to Do These Trousers Justice’ (Fine, We Accept This) Read more here. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/10 56-Year-Old Paulina Porizkova Goes Full-Frontal For Sultry Vogue Cover, Better Her Than Us Read more here. Photo: Sergi Alexander / Contributor (Getty Images)



5/10 Mandatory Man: ‘It’s Always Sunny’ Star Rob McElhenney Tells Ryan Reynolds Dudes Appreciate His Muscles More Than Women, Plus Hilarious Jokes About His Men’s Health Cover Read more here. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff (Getty Images)

6/10 Meanwhile in California: Man in Bear Suit Attempts to Walk From LA to San Francisco Without Getting Shot or Run Over Read more here. Photo: @iambearson (Instagram)



7/10 Harry Styles Gives ‘The Little Mermaid’ a Watermelon Sugar Masculinity Makeover, And We Dig It Read more here. Photo: Theo Wargo / Staff (Getty Images)

8/10 Controversial Joe Rogan Podcast Episodes Mysteriously Disappear From Spotify, Possible He and Guests Accidentally Smoked Them Read more here. Photo: Douglas P. DeFelice / Stringer (Getty Images)



9/10 Kourtney Kardashian Sucks Travis Barker’s Thumb in Gag-Worthy Instagram Video We Refuse to Quit Watching Read more here. Photo: Jeff Bottari / Contributor (Getty Images)

10/10 Machine Gun Kelly Launching Unisex Nail Polish Brand (If This Is What Attracts Megan Fox, We Guess We’d Try It?) Read more here. Photo: @machinegunkelly (Instagram Stories)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.