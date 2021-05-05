Ranked! The 8 Tastiest Mexican-Inspired Craft Beers For Celebrating Cinco de Mayo With Your Closest Amigos (Finally)

Cinco de Mayo is a holiday that definitely got lost in translation. Most Americans, if they even think about it, assume it’s the date our Mexican friends celebrate their Independence Day. In fact, that day is Sept. 16. Cinco de Mayo is the date Mexicans (and Mexican Americans) celebrate the Mexican army’s victory over the French in the battle of Pueblo. Here in the US, even if you don’t have any Mexican ancestry, you probably celebrate by enjoying burritos, enchiladas, margaritas, and Mexican-style beers.

Since holidays are a time to connect and share experiences with others, this Cinco de Mayo, hoist a few brews with your friends from south of the border (and every other ethnicity). That is, as long as everyone is social distancing and vaccinated. Check out some of our favorites below.

1/8 Alesmith Sublime Made to pay tribute to the iconic Southern California band, this 6% Mexican-style lager is filled with a combination of malt sweetness and fresh hop flavor. Photo: Alesmith

2/8 Epic Los Locos This golden lager, flavored with sea salt and lime, from Epic Brewing was created for sipping during the warm days that begin in May and don’t end until September. Photo: Epic



3/8 Full Sail Sesión This 4.9% sessionable Mexican-style lager is light, refreshing, and filled with Pilsner malts, flaked corn, and a wallop of piney, floral hops. Photo: Full Sail

4/8 Firestone Walker 805 Cerveza This crisp, light, refreshing Mexican-style lager was brewed with Pilsner malt. The addition of lime gives it an extra, thirst-quenching flavor. Photo: Firestone Walker



5/8 Karbach Viva Chela Karbach Viva Chela just might be the perfect beer for warm-weather drinking. It starts as a Mexican-style lager, but the addition of sea salt and lime makes it a truly flavorful drinking experience. Photo: Karbach

6/8 Lone Tree Mexican Lager This light lager stands at a highly drinkable 5.3% ABV. It’s light, thirst-quenching, and subtly sweet with the addition of flaked corn. Photo: Lone Tree



7/8 Melvin Hey Zeus This 5% Mexican-style lager was created to be an easy-drinking, highly crushable, warm-weather beer. And that’s exactly what it is. Photo: Melvin

8/8 Ska Mexican Logger First released in 1999, this lager is known for its clean, fresh flavor. It sits at a sessionable 5% ABV and gets an added boost from the addition of lager yeast from Mexico City. Photo: Ska

