The Mandatory Margarita Drink Guide to the Very Best Way to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Style (With Mezcal!)

It’s early May so you know what that means, right? It’s the most wonderful time of the year (to drink tequila)! That’s right, it’s Cinco do Mayo. Technically the date is a remembrance of the Mexican victory over the French in the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. But, even if you didn’t know that historical information before this very moment, you’ve probably enjoyed your fair share of chimichangas, tacos, and tequila-fueled margaritas from noon until night on previous holidays.

It’s not Cinco de Mayo without tequila, right? Well, this year we dare you to change things up a bit and grab a bottle of mezcal instead (we prefer Madre) and use that to make a smokier, rich, ramped-up margarita.

But, since there’s a possibility that the only margaritas you’ve ever imbibed were prepared by trained professionals at your local Mexican restaurant, we’re here to help. We created a comprehensive guide to help you whip up the best mezcal margarita ever.

Check out our guide below and turn your Cinco de Mayo up to 11.

1/6 Why a mezcal margarita? Like tequila, mezcal is made from agave. But, unlike tequila and its strict rules, mezcal can be made using any type of agave and anywhere in Mexico (although most of it is made in Oaxaca). Mezcal differentiates itself in the flavor department due to the subtle smoky flavor imparted by the roasting process. This will crank your margarita into a new dimension in the flavor department. Photo: Margarita Almpanezou (Getty Images)

2/6 Keep it really simple. If you want to make it as simple as possible and guarantee you’ll get to enjoy as many margaritas as you’d like, you should make your own sour mix. Do this by combining equal parts sugar and water (we used 3 cups of each) in a saucepan and stir over medium heat until the sugar dissolves. In a pitcher, add (and mix together) 2 cups each of lime and lemon juice. Photo: Moussa81 (Getty Images)



3/6 Buy the ingredients. To craft the best mezcal margarita you’ve ever had, you’re going to need to purchase the right ingredients. We suggest keeping it simple with triple sec, lime juice, and tequila. Besides salt for the rim (and lime wedges to make the salt stick) and an oversized tequila glass (and a shaker), you don’t really need anything else. Photo: svera (Getty Images)

4/6 Grab the right mezcal. Obviously, the classic margarita is made with tequila. But, if you want to get technical, all tequila is mezcal, but not all mezcal is tequila (it’s the all-encompassing term). We’re using a young mezcal like Madre. It’s a great choice because of its roasted vegetal sweetness, subtle peppery notes, and sweet smoky flavor. Photo: Holger Leue (Getty Images)



5/6 Mix it up. Now that you have everything you need, you’re ready to mix it up. If you made sour mix, simply mix some in an ice-filled glass with a few shots of mezcal and get the party started. Otherwise, rub a lime wedge on the rim of your glass, then shake the other ingredients together and pour it all over ice. Photo: Bob Muschitz (Getty Images)

6/6 Consume responsibly, whatever that means to you today. If you’re like us, you won’t have just one margarita. Just realize that sweet, turbo-charged margarita can sneak up on you. Enjoy them responsibly, make sure you have a designated driver if you’re going anywhere, drink a lot of water, and eat more tacos than is remotely healthy. Photo: 5m3photos (Getty Images)

