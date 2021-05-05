Living / Food & Drink
mezcal margarita

The Mandatory Margarita Drink Guide to the Very Best Way to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Style (With Mezcal!)

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)

It’s early May so you know what that means, right? It’s the most wonderful time of the year (to drink tequila)! That’s right, it’s Cinco do Mayo. Technically the date is a remembrance of the Mexican victory over the French in the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. But, even if you didn’t know that historical information before this very moment, you’ve probably enjoyed your fair share of chimichangas, tacos, and tequila-fueled margaritas from noon until night on previous holidays.

It’s not Cinco de Mayo without tequila, right? Well, this year we dare you to change things up a bit and grab a bottle of mezcal instead (we prefer Madre) and use that to make a smokier, rich, ramped-up margarita.

But, since there’s a possibility that the only margaritas you’ve ever imbibed were prepared by trained professionals at your local Mexican restaurant, we’re here to help. We created a comprehensive guide to help you whip up the best mezcal margarita ever.

Check out our guide below and turn your Cinco de Mayo up to 11.

Meanwhile in Australia: Gender Reveal TikTok Ends With Viral Sad Man Who Clearly Didn’t Hear What He Was Hoping For

Meanwhile at McDonald’s: UK Man Points Fake Gun at Employees and Demands Chicken Nuggets During Breakfast Hours, Didn’t Even Go For the Supersize

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.