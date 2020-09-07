Culture / Sports

The Donald Trump Sportsmanship Guide to Playing Golf Like a True Sport

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: Patrick McMullan (Getty Images)

Jack Nicklaus once said, “Golf is a game of respect and sportsmanship; we have to respect its traditions and its rules.” We all know that Donald Trump loves golf. But, for some reason, we just don’t feel like he likely carries on the values of the “Golden Bear” in his golf game.

If there’s one thing Donald Trump enjoys more than retweeting misinformation and blaming Democrats for everything, it’s golf. There’s something about walking (or more likely driving in a golf cart) the course at his Florida golf resort Mar-A-Lago that seems to calm and soothe him. It must be his favorite sport because he seems to be playing it more than he’s actually sitting in in the Oval Office.

Since we’re all about echoing Nicklaus in his pursuit of a gentlemanly style of golf, we decided to make a handy guide explaining what we can only assume is Trump’s idea of sportsmanship.

