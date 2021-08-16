Kim Kardashian Shows Up in Bondage Suit at Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Event, And It’s Definitely Not a Metaphor For Her Relationship

Despite Kanye West being one of the greatest music producers of all time, he might be an even better self-promoter. The rapper and hypeman, who has been renting out Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the past three weeks, is using his far-out tactics to get as many eyeballs on his Donda album release as possible. And his latest listening party pulled out all the stops.

Aside from bringing viewers into his windowless storage closet/bedroom (where Ye is allegedly sleeping during the final mixing and mastering phase of his album) and giving fans a sneak-peek into his morning bulge, Mr. West invited his ex-wife Kim Kardashian to the event so she could listen to him sing about how she is still in love with him.

Romantic.

Suitably, Kardashian rolled up dressed from head-to-toe in a black bondage suit, which showed off her famous curves nicely, (but definitely wasn’t at all a silent scream to let the world know how it feels to still be shackled to Kanye post-breakup.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

Because Kanye is busy building his clothing empire, there was no shortage of wardrobe changes, including his $200 GAP collaboration jacket which became available for preorder at the end of the night, shortly after the rapper levitated out of the stadium.

Watch Kanye West levitate out of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the #DONDA listening event. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/K9cfDwph1Z — Akpraise (@AkpraiseMedia) August 6, 2021

Just like how The Beatles became the first act to play stadiums, Kanye is becoming the first to live and perform an unreleased album in one. But the rumored $1 million a day rental is sure to pay off with all the hype he’s garnering for being a fabulously rich eccentric. Though all bets are off as to when Kanye is actually going to release the album (if ever).

Knowing what a perfectionist he is, this musical ode to his mother could take a lifetime of tinkering to get right. And the only way fans are going to stick around that long is if Kim keeps showing up in skin-tight shapewear.

Cover Photo: MEGA (Getty Images)

