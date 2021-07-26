Kanye West Cries Over ‘Losing My Family’ at Epic ‘Donda’ Listening Party, Currently World’s Biggest Party Pooper
For all his insanity, ignorance, and egomania, you’ve gotta admit: Kanye West has had it rough lately. The rapper-turned-born-again-Christian is going through a divorce with Kim Kardashian, the mother of his four children. And his 10th solo studio album, Donda, which is named after his dead mother, has been delayed so long that we’re amazed he has any fans left. So if the dude needs to let a few tears flow, who are we to judge?
OK, we’re totally judging. Because what man in his right mind would do anything to fuck up a marriage to quite possibly the most beautiful woman in the world? But we digress. Kanye and Kim actually reunited recently – though it was for professional, not personal, reasons. Kanye hosted a sold-out listening party for Donda at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta last week.
Dressed in a bright red puffer coat and full-on face mask (think bank robbers too broke to use anything but pantyhose), Kanye performed the song “Love Unconditionally” as his soon-to-be-ex-wife and kids looked on. That’s when he started crying, lamenting that he was “losing my family.”
We sympathize, we really do. Divorce is brutal. But leave it to drama king Kanye West to be the biggest party pooper at his own party.
Cover Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)
MORE NEWS:
1/10
Britney Spears Tells Haters to ‘Kiss My Ass’ After Posting Topless Instagram Photo, But Can Us Non-Haters Please Do It Too?
Read more here.
Photo: C Flanigan / Contributor (Getty Images)
2/10
Selena Gomez Launches Swimsuit Line, Models Teenie Bikini (As If This Summer Weren’t Balls Hot Enough Already)
Read more here.
Photo: La’Mariette
-
3/10
Lady Gaga Poses Topless and Naked-Faced in Summer Selfie, Blatantly Contributing to Global Warming of Our Crotches
Read more here.
Photo: @ladygaga (Instagram)
4/10
Parental Advisory: Halsey Breaks Internet With Boob-Baring Album Cover (And 8 Other Records That Were Less About the Music, More About the Boobs)
Read more here.
Photo: Twitter
-
5/10
Demi Moore Models Swimwear in Sexy Family Photo, And We Never Thought We’d Say That One
Read more here.
Photo: Cass Bird for @AndieSwim (Instagram)
6/10
Tiffany Haddish Tells Nicolas Cage Her First Orgasm Was Watching ‘Face/Off,’ Sparks Interesting Sequel Idea ‘Face/On Tiffany Haddish’
Read more here.
Photo: Amy Sussman/KCA2021 / Contributor (Getty Images)
-
7/10
Pete Davidson Sets Goal of Removing 100-Plus Tattoos By Age 30 (Wait, Are We Not 50, Asked Bags Under His Eyes)
Read more here.
Photo: Universal Pictures
8/10
Meanwhile in Hollywood: Adam Driver Simulating Oral Sex While Singing Makes Him Both a Teacher and a Role Model
Read more here.
Photo: Toni Anne Barson / Contributor (Getty Images)
-
9/10
Mandatory Music: Juvenile Remixes ‘Back That Azz Up’ Into Pro-Vax Anthem We Can’t Wait to Twerk to While Spitting in a Stranger’s Mouth
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
10/10
Drake Rents Dodger Stadium For Date With Model Johanna Leia, Anything to Get to Second Base
Read more here.
Photo: Karwai Tang / Contributor (Getty Images)