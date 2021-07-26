Kanye West Cries Over ‘Losing My Family’ at Epic ‘Donda’ Listening Party, Currently World’s Biggest Party Pooper

For all his insanity, ignorance, and egomania, you’ve gotta admit: Kanye West has had it rough lately. The rapper-turned-born-again-Christian is going through a divorce with Kim Kardashian, the mother of his four children. And his 10th solo studio album, Donda, which is named after his dead mother, has been delayed so long that we’re amazed he has any fans left. So if the dude needs to let a few tears flow, who are we to judge?

OK, we’re totally judging. Because what man in his right mind would do anything to fuck up a marriage to quite possibly the most beautiful woman in the world? But we digress. Kanye and Kim actually reunited recently – though it was for professional, not personal, reasons. Kanye hosted a sold-out listening party for Donda at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta last week.

Dressed in a bright red puffer coat and full-on face mask (think bank robbers too broke to use anything but pantyhose), Kanye performed the song “Love Unconditionally” as his soon-to-be-ex-wife and kids looked on. That’s when he started crying, lamenting that he was “losing my family.”

We sympathize, we really do. Divorce is brutal. But leave it to drama king Kanye West to be the biggest party pooper at his own party.

