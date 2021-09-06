Twit Hits the Fan: Peppa Pig Trolls Kanye West Over Pitchfork Review (And We. Are. Loving It)
When someone as high-profile as Kanye West drops a new album, haters are expected to come out of the woodwork. But the release of Donda drew criticism recently from an unlikely source – an animated pig who stars in a children’s show.
We’re talking about Peppa Pig, that British swine and TV star. Perhaps you weren’t aware, but she also has an album, Peppa’s Adventures: The Album, and apparently it was better received by critics than Kanye West’s latest LP. Specifically, Pitchfork rated Peppa’s tunes 6.5 while it only doled out a 6.0 for Kanye’s ode to his broken family. And Peppa couldn’t help but rub his snout (err…nose) in it on Twitter.
“Peppa didn’t need to host listening parties in Mercedes-Benz Stadium to get that .5,” the tweet said. It was referencing one of Kanye’s listening parties that took place in Atlanta in July.
Peppa must have had an attack of conscience, given that the salty tweet has since been deleted. Stick to what you’re good at, Peppa: entertaining children. Leave the social media shade-throwing to the adults.
Cover Photos: Marc Piasecki / Contributor and Cartoon Network
