Meanwhile in Chicago: Watch Drake Fans Respectfully ‘Vandalize’ Kanye’s Childhood Home (This Rap Beef Goes Vegan!)

The decades-old rivalry between Drake and Kanye is heating up like a vegan casserole after fans of the Canuck rapper politely vandalized West’s childhood home. The affront came just days before Ye’s super delayed album Donda officially dropped and less than one week before Drake’s equally hype-worthy sixth studio album hits.

Tensions were already high after Champagne Papi fired shots in Trippie Redd’s latest track ‘Betrayal’. In it, Drake raps: “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know / 45, 44 (burned out), let it go / Ye ain’t changin’ shit for me, it’s set in stone.”

Smarting from the blow, Kanye tweeted (then deleted) a photo showing directions to Drake’s Toronto estate. Though the palatial mansion’s whereabouts are already public knowledge, fans took notice. And now they’re beginning to take things personally.

Luckily, rap beefs in 2021 look nothing like they did 25 years ago.

Kanye West’s childhood home is vandalized by Drake fans pic.twitter.com/ZsgxRPE7QN — 𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙙. (@StrappedHH) August 28, 2021

Somehow you just know this “vandalism” was perpetrated by Canadians. Because not only is it extremely legible, the entire defacement can easily be cleared away by a small child in under 30 seconds.

Our guess is, a couple of Canucks came down to Chicago for Ye’s listening party, felt guilty about it, and made some cute signs to make themselves feel better. Then they pre-gamed a bottle of Merlot, munched a few gummies, and headed to Soldier Field to take blurry selfies.

(Sorry for the bad quality ….)

BREAKING NEWS pictures of the Drake fans who VANDALIZED Kanye’s childhood home pic.twitter.com/YDPys79YWF — kosa (@ShadyCrim) August 29, 2021

As both rap tycoons seek to claim the pop culture throne with their new LPs (and rumors abound that Kanye West released his album just to get it out in front of Certified Lover Boy), it looks like the next clash of the titans is just getting started. But hey, musical beefs sell records, even if this one happens to be mostly soy-based protein.

Cover Photo: BG020/Bauer-Griffin (Getty Images)

