Mandatory Funniest Tweets: Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Album, Certified Genius or Certified Crap?

Move over, Donda. Certified Lover Boy is in the house. And he is kicking your ass. Drake’s new album dropped on Friday and quickly broke records at Apple Music and Spotify for the most streams in one day.

But just because people are listening doesn’t mean they’re all swooning for the crooner’s new tunes. In fact, the internet seemed divided, unable to decide if the songs are certified genius or certified crap. From the pregnant lady emojis on the album cover to the sappy lyrics, there’s plenty of fodder for social media vultures. And Twitter showed up for the release with jokes galore.

These are the funniest tweets about Drake’s Certified Lover Boy.

Cover Photos: Jerritt Clark / Contributor (Getty Images) and OVO

Drake fans after listening to Certified Lover Boy pic.twitter.com/EykgYQkrgw — THE LIGHT (@bubbakcush) September 3, 2021

Whoever that hurt Drake she better continue to hurt him#CertifiedLoverBoy pic.twitter.com/l97ACPya4q — TEBZA (@tebogo_visser) September 3, 2021

” I’ve been losing friends and finding peace , honestly that sounds like a fair trade to me ” #CertifiedLoverBoy – Drake pic.twitter.com/GEFgdUEoj2 — Certified Lover Boy || Bayanda Shozi (@bayandatrendz) September 3, 2021

When Drake said “my soulmate somewehere out in the world just waiting on me” i felt that #CertifiedLoverBoy pic.twitter.com/31Hfys67K5 — Mighty_Sbu (@sibolile_sbu) September 3, 2021

Certified “You ARE the Father” Boy pic.twitter.com/BjTK39JSqY — The Maury Show (@TheMAURYShow) September 3, 2021

y’all are not certified lover boys, y’all have narcissistic personality disorder — JaCovidWitness (@dddayshavu) September 4, 2021

y’all ain’t certified lover boys, y’all are certified little bitches — h (@shhhrrek) September 4, 2021

y’all aren’t certified lover boys, y’all are liars & cheaters — makky (@makgracee) September 4, 2021

y’all aren’t certified lover boys, y’all are certified hoes — olga (@Itssolga) September 4, 2021

Here with my son listening to #CertifiedLoverBoy pic.twitter.com/e1583YAMRn — Brandon Gomes (@_BG_Gomes) September 4, 2021

Drake:My soul mate somewhere out in the world waiting for me..

Me:#CertifiedLoverBoy pic.twitter.com/LitMdX0jvS — Moipone Lizzy (@MoiponeLizzy2) September 4, 2021