15 Funniest Tweets About Kanye’s ‘Donda’ Album Suddenly Dropping

A lot has happened since Kanye West first announced he was dropping his 10th studio album. There was a failed presidential run. A high-profile divorce. And a renewed beef with Drake over the two pop powerhouses using the same designer. (Not to mention a global pandemic, the death of a Rolling Stone, and the rise of OnlyFans.) But rest assured, Donda is finally here and the internet has some thoughts.

After teasing the album for over a year and tinkering with it endlessly in front of millions of people, it looked like release day would never come. The string of false starts raised the ire of some fans and led others to lose faith in the self-proclaimed messiah. And truth be told, if Kanye had his way, the album still wouldn’t be out.

In fact, hours after Donda hit streaming platforms worldwide, West alleged that his record label Universal, “put my album out without my approval…”

Oh boy.

With an eleventh-hour inclusion of 2021’s most-loathed musicians (Marilyn Manson and DaBaby), a Soulja Boy snub that’s got the Atlanta rapper publicly threatening to punch Kanye, and the announcement of arch-rival Drake’s long-awaited LP Certified Lover Boy coming out this week, it looks like the drama is just getting started.

Fans are split, with some proclaiming that Donda is the return of classic Kanye, while others are lukewarm on it, complaining of the album’s overstuffed running time.

Here’s what’s hot off the Twitter press so far:

Just got a fresh #donda tattoo pic.twitter.com/9X5sq2JweD — the warehouse guy (@LicensedT0Ill) August 30, 2021

Drake should just make his cover straight white, then the Billboard Top 100 gonna look like a fucking chess board — DONDA Dropped Yesterday (@didjesusdrop) August 30, 2021

The truth is that some people became Christians because of Kanye West #DONDA pic.twitter.com/1QtsXnk71w — 🙈Mrs kylian Mbappé ✨🙈 (@NtombiNtombaza2) August 30, 2021

its sunset sherbet and #DONDA tonight pic.twitter.com/ITjhJ7IBoI — FREE JAMES PAYNE 🇳🇬 (@JXMEEEEL) August 30, 2021

whenever ye and cudi hop on the track together #donda pic.twitter.com/JIbYy6tc9m — Daniel Lues (@turnupdansss) August 30, 2021

when kanye drops #donda and tyron woodley doesn’t drop jake paul pic.twitter.com/NiXZsIDdUf — janz 🦦 (@pnutye) August 30, 2021

society if donda was 45 minutes pic.twitter.com/g7oA2BaHdV — james (@proddrago) August 30, 2021

I’ve thinned the new Kanye album down in a play list to 11 songs and I think I nailed it haha @kanyewest how do you go from 7 songs to the cheesecake factory menu of albums #DONDA — JK (@J_Kbrzzy) August 30, 2021

*Drake watching Kanye break every possible record in 130+ countries and pushing for #1 all in less than 3 hours* #DONDA #CLB pic.twitter.com/TkWX4iOhHk — xX12GAGE86Xx (@12gage86) August 30, 2021

Alright I need a break from DONDA here’s what I’m jamming out to rn pic.twitter.com/F7bpgMTJDr — Ra (@YolmLive) August 30, 2021

However you feel about the album, it’s clear Kanye still knows how to get people talking. Donda has already broken records for hitting number one in 130 countries on Apple Music. Tellingly, Donda also broke the record for highest-grossing US tour, with over $7 million in t-shirts sold. Now that’s good music.

Cover Photo: Marc Piasecki (Getty Images)

