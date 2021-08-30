Culture / Entertainment / Music

15 Funniest Tweets About Kanye’s ‘Donda’ Album Suddenly Dropping

by Mandatory Editors

A lot has happened since Kanye West first announced he was dropping his 10th studio album. There was a failed presidential run. A high-profile divorce. And a renewed beef with Drake over the two pop powerhouses using the same designer. (Not to mention a global pandemic, the death of a Rolling Stone, and the rise of OnlyFans.) But rest assured, Donda is finally here and the internet has some thoughts.

After teasing the album for over a year and tinkering with it endlessly in front of millions of people, it looked like release day would never come. The string of false starts raised the ire of some fans and led others to lose faith in the self-proclaimed messiah. And truth be told, if Kanye had his way, the album still wouldn’t be out.

In fact, hours after Donda hit streaming platforms worldwide, West alleged that his record label Universal, “put my album out without my approval…”

Oh boy.

With an eleventh-hour inclusion of 2021’s most-loathed musicians (Marilyn Manson and DaBaby), a Soulja Boy snub that’s got the Atlanta rapper publicly threatening to punch Kanye, and the announcement of arch-rival Drake’s long-awaited LP Certified Lover Boy coming out this week, it looks like the drama is just getting started.

Fans are split, with some proclaiming that Donda is the return of classic Kanye, while others are lukewarm on it, complaining of the album’s overstuffed running time.

Here’s what’s hot off the Twitter press so far:

However you feel about the album, it’s clear Kanye still knows how to get people talking. Donda has already broken records for hitting number one in 130 countries on Apple Music. Tellingly, Donda also broke the record for highest-grossing US tour, with over $7 million in t-shirts sold. Now that’s good music.

