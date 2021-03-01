Culture / Entertainment / Music

Daft Punk Dramatically Announces Breakup, Coincidentally the Same Week Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Announce Divorce, Hmmm

by Ken Franklin

Recently, pop culture got a major shake-up as not one but two major duos called it quits after legendary runs in the spotlight. It started when electronic music pioneers, Daft Punk, announced their breakup in a mysterious video posted to YouTube. After three decades of making hit music together, it only took eight minutes for the Parisian duo to end things for good. Just a few days later, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West officially announced their divorce after weeks of speculation on social media.

Now with two high-profile breakups occurring within days of one another, some conspiracy theorists are taking to the internet claiming Daft Punk and Kim and Kanye are really the same people.

We know, but the facts no longer matter these days, when it seems everyone has a theory about something. From flat earthers to Pizzagate, there’s no telling what zany conclusions amateur internet sleuths are willing to make with scant little evidence. So we decided to take a peek down the wormhole of this latest theory to see if it holds any water. Decide for yourself after seeing the top 10 connections we discovered while rappeling down the mole people message boards.

Cover Photo: FRANCOIS GUILLOT  (Getty Images)

Portland’s finest: Cops Guard Dumpster of Food From Hungry Crowd

Babe Watch: Pamela Anderson Gives Honeymoon Speech From Bed

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.