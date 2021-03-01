Daft Punk Dramatically Announces Breakup, Coincidentally the Same Week Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Announce Divorce, Hmmm

Recently, pop culture got a major shake-up as not one but two major duos called it quits after legendary runs in the spotlight. It started when electronic music pioneers, Daft Punk, announced their breakup in a mysterious video posted to YouTube. After three decades of making hit music together, it only took eight minutes for the Parisian duo to end things for good. Just a few days later, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West officially announced their divorce after weeks of speculation on social media.

Now with two high-profile breakups occurring within days of one another, some conspiracy theorists are taking to the internet claiming Daft Punk and Kim and Kanye are really the same people.

We know, but the facts no longer matter these days, when it seems everyone has a theory about something. From flat earthers to Pizzagate, there’s no telling what zany conclusions amateur internet sleuths are willing to make with scant little evidence. So we decided to take a peek down the wormhole of this latest theory to see if it holds any water. Decide for yourself after seeing the top 10 connections we discovered while rappeling down the mole people message boards.

1/11 Both Artists Love the Desert Is it just a coincidence that Kim and Kanye's entire relationship began and Daft Punk's ended in the desert? This tidbit of "proof" has people referencing the Unicode or infinite symbol used to define "non-existence" in Hinduistic cults. Non-existence, as in, both duos are one and the same. Hmmm, the plot thickens.

2/11 Both Are Masters of the Mix Board With several Grammys between them, no one can deny both entities are masters of tone and timbre who've pushed the needle on what a pop record could be. Could this level of genius be born from the same hive mind?



3/11 Both Like to Dress Up From Met Gala red carpets to trips to the supermarket, dressing up in eye-catching garb is a signature move for both duos. Now many are pointing out the understated similarities between Yeezy's Sunday Service apparel and Daft Punk's galactic uniform.

4/11 Both Have Made Mind-Blowing Music Videos When it comes to visual masterpieces, there's definitely a lot of overlap. Besides the dozens of music videos they've released, Daft Punk directed a two-hour science fiction movie, Electroma. Kanye followed suit with his own 34-minute directorial achievement. And Kim, well she's created hundreds of hours of "content".



5/11 Both Were Featured on Famous Cartoons... According to conspiracy theorists, acceptance into the Illuminati is now ritualized by making a cameo on a hit cartoon series. It started with The Simpsons (who have predicted every major world event since 1992) then moved over to South Park and Family Guy. (Sorry, American Dad doesn't count.)

6/11 ...Sometimes More Than Once Kanye is allegedly in multiple secret societies, including one involving aquatic relations of an unknown nature. Can anyone say Atlantis?



7/11 Both Had Side Hustles Selling Active Wear From the Shroud of Turin to the Chemise Dress of Marie Antoinette, holy garments have always been a sign of higher power. Is it any wonder both duos have peddled textiles?

8/11 Kanye Did Admit He's a Robot at One Point... Remember that time Kanye slipped and totally admitted he's a robot?



9/11 ...Then Showed Everyone His Robot Moves As the man always said, "I'm going to be me." How could he deny his robot roots without letting the truth slip out once in a while?

10/11 Both Twosomes Rarely Said a Word to Each Other In all the time we've known them, Daft Punk has never spoken a word to each other. All communication is either done through some psychic machine connection we can't understand or by simple emojis flashing across their face shields. In the same vein, Kim and Kanye's relationship has been handled almost exclusively through text messages and grimacing head nods.



11/11 Farewell, Whoever You Are Conclusion: After digging through the evidence and finding some rather persuasive arguments, we give this conspiracy a False rating. After all, wouldn't we have noticed Kim's super curvy figure in that robotic space suit?

