Bed-Watch: Pam Anderson Gives Post-Wedding Interview With Bodyguard Husband From Her Boudoir, And Holy CJ Parker!

Coronavirus quarantine has completely changed the way celebrities do interviews. For the most part, there are no more late-night talk show couch-schmoozing sessions. Instead, famous people have to submit to awkward Zoom calls like the rest of us. Some celebs have more decorum than others, however. Pamela Anderson is not one of those people.

The Baywatch star recently gave the British talk show Loose Women an interview from…her boudoir. While normally this would excite us to no end, Anderson didn’t appear alone. She was with bodyguard Dan Hayhurst, whom she wed on Christmas Eve in a secret ceremony.

This was the first time she’d spoken publicly since the nuptials. We suppose it fits that she decided to do the Q&A from the couple’s bedroom (hey – we’ve been known to take Zoom calls with our boss from the same place) but given the subject matter, and the fact that they were in bed together during the interview makes our skin crawl.

The shaky video is clearly shot on a cell phone in a dimly lit room. Anderson is cuddled up next to her new man, snuggling the covers up under her chin. Her makeup is smeared and occasionally a shoulder strap of a tank top is visible. It makes us feel like we’re in a non-consensual pillow fort with the newlyweds.

“Pamela, to quote you, you have said in the past, ‘In the arms of the man I love is exactly where I should be,’” one of the hosts said. “I didn’t think we were actually going to see you in the arms of the man you love.”

“Oh, we haven’t left bed since Christmas Eve,” Anderson said.

She went on to gush about her new hubby, whom she met while her property was undergoing a slew of renovations. “He’s the kind of guy I probably would have met if I would have stayed home and not went around the world and got crazy,” she said. “I mean, I came home in one piece. It’s nice to be with, like, a real man who can actually change a light bulb.”

For those keeping score at home, this is Anderson’s fourth marriage. While Hayhurst’s age is unknown, rumor has it he’s in his 40s (though he looks younger than that in the video). Our guess is his lightbulb-changing ability isn’t what attracted Anderson to him. (See: they haven’t left the bed in two months.)

The new bride detailed the wedding, saying, “We had a really beautiful, quiet ceremony and our witnesses were the First Nations people that came to do a cedar blessing on us…to get rid of all of our demons.” Then she added with a laugh: “Still working on that.”

Let’s hope quarantine ends soon because celebrity interviews like these are getting a little too close for comfort…

