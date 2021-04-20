10 Signs Your Covid Vaccine Appointment Is a Scam

You gotta give it to scammers. They never take a day off and nothing is morally off-limits to them. No sooner than the Covid vaccine became available, ne’er-do-wells started figuring out ways to fool people into handing over their money, identifying information, or orifices (OK, we made that one up) in exchange for a shot in the arm.

How would you know if you were about to be a victim of a vaccine scam? We found 10 tell-tale signs. Some are real, some are just funny figments of our imaginations — but we wouldn’t put them past anybody.

1/10 You get offered a vaccine appointment out of the blue. If it didn’t take weeks and a shit ton of online searching to snag an appointment, it probably isn’t legit. Sure, your friend of a friend of a second cousin was offered a leftover vaccine while picking up a prescription at the pharmacy, but the chances that this will happen to you are minuscule.

2/10 The vaccine registration website is janky. If there are typos or misspellings on the website or the domain looks sketchy, steer clear.



3/10 You have to hand over cash (or credit). Vaccines are free. Period. You may have to show your insurance card, but you should never, ever, have to shell out cash or share your bank information to get a shot in the arm.

4/10 The vaccine is being offered in a dark alley. The vaccine is being administered in some strange locations, but a dark alley isn’t one of them.



5/10 They require a prostrate exam before giving you the vaccine. The only thing you should have to do before getting a shot in the arm is confirm your name and birth date. Anything involving your orifices is a big red flag.

6/10 They want to give it to you in the butt. The vaccine is intramuscular, but your bicep should suffice. Yes, your glutes are bigger targets, but you shouldn’t have to drop trou to get inoculated.



7/10 They want to inject it in your vein. If it goes in your vein, it’s not a vaccine. But it might be something else worth trying… (Kidding! Heroin addiction is deadly.)

8/10 The dude administering the vaccine looks like this. ‘Nuf said.



9/10 They’re reusing needles. Come for Covid immunity, leave with Hep C!

10/10 You’re promised cash or prizes for getting the vaccine. Getting a vaccine is like winning the lottery. If anyone is offering you anything beyond smug satisfaction in exchange for offering up your arm, something foul is afoot.

