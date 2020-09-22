New Doggy Dating App Pinder Helps Your Pooch Find Love (Or at the Least a Consistent Line of Butts to Sniff It and Quit It)

It seems like everybody’s looking for love these days. Apparently, even your pets. A new dating app called Pinder caters to our four-legged friends, from dogs to cats to pigs.

“We’re just taking the effective format of Tinder and applying it to the pet community,” said 26-year-old Pinder founder Kevin Botero told the New York Post.

Among the suitors on the site: a French Bulldog named Dan in a pizza costume, a tiny pooch in a Where’s Waldo outfit, and a Spider-Man suited pup named Charlie. Each profile lists the animal’s location and its favorite food. (Nut butters appear to be quite popular.)

Just like on human dating apps, users either X or “heart” each profile. When a match is made, pet owners can begin direct messaging one another through Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok.

Even if it isn’t love at first swipe for your fur baby, who knows? You might find someone to fall in love with. “I personally know relationships that have come about through people walking their pets in the park, so it’s definitely possible,” said Botero. “On Pinder, you’re getting that level of pet-obsessed parent you’re looking for, which in reality is somebody just like you.”

Pinder is currently in the open beta phase, so it’s free to use. There’s also a Halloween costume contest on now in which users vote with their right swipes. Dating has never been so doggone fun.

Cover Photo: Pinder

