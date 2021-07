Mandatory TikToks: Flying Sugar Glider Catching Is Our Favorite New TikToker Trend

Since the advent of the internet, nothing has captivated audiences as much as cute animal videos. Puppies, kitties, even weird reptiles with names we can’t remember have gone viral for doing that thing only animals can do and melting human’s cold, dead hearts. Which is one of the reasons why this TikTok video from “Blossom” herself, @mayimbialik really made our day.

In it, the “Call Me Kat” actress catches a Sugar Glider, not to be confused with a Flying Squirrel, which has a bulk of the internet pretty confused. A Sugar Glider is actually a nocturnal gliding possum that definitely looks like it can fly, which is probably why Mayim used “I Believe I Can Fly,” as the accompanying music in the video.

The way it closes it’s eyes and squeezes Mayim’s hand when she catches it at the end is about the most adorable thing we’ve ever seen. It almost makes us want to forgive her for ever starring in “The Big Bang Theory.” Almost.

Cover Photo: via @mayim on TikTok