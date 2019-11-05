Culture / Gaming
video games

RANKED! The 20 Best Video Games of the Last 20 Years

by Ken Franklin

In October 1958, the first video game known to man was released. Things have come a long way since Pong, with the medium quickly leaving behind the white-collar world of 2D tennis to venture into nearly every experience under the sun. The 21st century has accelerated this evolution, bringing us the most exciting simulations the world has ever seen. Mom used to think video games would rot our brains. Little did she know our obsession would grow into a billion-dollar industry affecting every facet of civilization. Today we celebrate the digital age’s favorite pastime with the 20 best video games of the 21st century…so far. Insert quarters here.

Photo: Mojang

