Top 7 Video Games to Fire Up Your College Dorm Party

'Madden NFL 20'

Another year, another Madden game. But this year’s effort deserves credit for making significant improvements to the controls and even features a few actual college teams -- even if they’re only seen in career mode. (While we're on that subject, please EA Sports, can we get another NCAA Football game, please?)

No other sports game even comes close to producing the level of trash talk that can erupt from a fiercely-contested Madden head-to-head, making this the top pick for any frat house gaming tournament.