The College Freshman Buying Guide to the Perfect Dorm Life (Now That Mom Isn’t Around)

Now that you’re living on your own, you’re about to understand what it’s like to be your own god. Dorm life is a chance to really lean into the person you always knew you were without your parents interfering. You’re in charge from here on out, and you’re going to want to make sure you have everything you need to say, “I’m the king of this chill pad.” Here’s all the stuff we think you’ll need to make that happen. Check out our picks below.

1/9 TRX Home2 System Avoid the "freshman 15" by turning your dorm room into your personal gym. With the TRX Home2 System you can actually workout anywhere, anytime. It syncs with the TRX smartphone app, so you can start prepping for your spring break six-pack immediately. Photo: TRX

2/9 Mophie Powerstation Keychain In college, you're going to consistently need more power, which is why Mophie's Powerstation Keychain is a must have. You're going to be using your phone more than ever, so the Powerstation Keychain's 1,200 mAh battery will juice your device with hours of power. Photo: Mophie

3/9 BedShelfie The Original Bedside Shelf Welcome to adulthood, population you. Now that you will build your own schedule, it's time to accept that almost everything in life can be done in bed. That said, the BedShelfie The Original Bedside Shelf, will ensure you have a safe space to store your real essentials like your ashtray and joints. Photo: Amazon

4/9 Rapid Ramen Cooker You're a student out in the world on your own, so welcome to ramen living. Thankfully, the Rapid Ramen Cooker will have you eating delicious microwaved ramen in three minutes, a spectacular feat for any growing stoner student. Photo: Amazon



5/9 Kusoofa Shower Caddy Tote Bag Dorm life is your first taste of commune living, which means sharing common areas like the bathroom. Regardless if you'll be sharing it with roommates or your entire dorm floor, the Kusoofa Shower Caddy Tote Bag will make it easy to tote around your toiletries. (Which you will obviously use because you're a man now.) Photo: Amazon

6/9 MCleanPin Large Laundry Hamper Collapsible With Two Removeable Laundry Bags Trust us, you'll barely do laundry and by the time you do, it will have piled up. With the MCleanPin Large Laundry Hamper, you'll not only get a laundry basket, but two removable laundry bags for you to drag everything home to wash at your parents' house. Photo: Amazon

7/9 Sharper Image Mini Beer Pong Tabletop Set This isn't just a Beer Pond Tabletop Set. It's a comprehensive good time that is also easily portable. So you can play a game of beer pong in your dorm or take it to a party. It comes with everything you could possibly need except beer. That's something you're going to have to score on your own. Photo: Amazon

8/9 Lulu Candle's Sexy Man Candle This is your first time out on your own without having anyone take care of you. You're going to need something to mask the smell for when you have people over. Start with Lulu Candle's Sexy Man Candle. It's got a soft masculine scent that will cover up all the laundry you're waiting to do. Photo: Amazon



9/9 Pax Era Vape The Pax Era Vape Pen is our preferred way of smoking weed when we're not supposed to be smoking. Which is basically all the time. Pax Era's effortless pen-and-pod system for oil controls temperature, flavor, and potency. Now that you're in charge of yourself, and school is in charge of your stress level, you'll want a vape that can handle your workload. Photo: PaxVapor

What items will you be buying to carefully curate the perfect dorm room? Let us know in the comments!

