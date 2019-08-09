The Mandatory Back-to-School Buying Guide of Amazon Essentials

Thank goodness so many back-to-school campaigns are all about reinventing yourself. How would we spend our early 20s if not second-guessing who we are? If you don’t feel the nagging need to change who you are, then perhaps you feel a need to upgrade your life. These back-to-school products will have you in pristine shape to avoid doing schoolwork for something much more appropriate, like having an existential crisis. But seriously, it’s good to be prepared. Here’s everything you need to be for back-to-school ready.

Photo: GoodLifeStudio (Getty Images)

Sex education: The 12 Kinds Of Women Who Could School You On Sex

1/8 Academic Passion Planner Aug. 2019 - July 2020 You might think this is a calendar. It's not. A Passion Planner is where map out your goals in a totally achievable way. The fact that you can also use it as a calendar is a killer bonus. Photo: Amazon

2/8 Ninja Coffee Maker for Hot/Iced/Frozen Coffee with Four Brew Sizes Save money in the long run by giving up your precious trips to Starbucks. The Ninja Coffee Maker for Hot/Iced/Frozen Coffee has four brew sizes and comes equipped with a milk frother. Plus, it'll save your ass when you're up late studying for finals. Photo: Amazon

3/8 YingTech School Laptop Backpack YingTech School Laptop Backpack will be exactly what you need to lug your stuff from class to class. It also easily transitions for trips abroad or when you visit your parents for the weekend. It comes in a slew of fresh colors, but our favorite is the mint. Photo: Amazon

4/8 Echo Show 5 Upgrade how you work by adding the Echo Show 5 with Alexa. With it, you can maximize your research process by putting Alexa to work. The Echo Show 5 has a smart display ready to help manage your day, entertain at a glance, and connect you to friends and family. You know, if you're into that. Photo: Amazon



5/8 Conwin E7 Pro Active Noise Cancelling and Bluetooth Headphones Block out the noise of the real world with the Cowin E7 Pro Active Noise Cancelling and Bluetooth Headphones. They've got about two days' worth of battery life and you'll look good while using them. Photo: Amazon

6/8 Officeline Magnetic Dry Erase Board & Accessories If you're not going to let anything slip between the cracks this year, you're going to have to start with keeping track of things. The Officeline Magnetic Dry Erase Board & Accessories is a perfect place to jot down the most important tasks you need to take care of. Photo: Amazon

7/8 Fisher Space Bullet Space Pen Instead of polluting the Earth with a bunch of bogus disposable pens, up your game with the Fisher Space Bullet Space Pen. It's got a good weight and writes in zero gravity. Can you? Photo: Amazon

8/8 Kindle Oasis E-reader At least enjoy all the reading you're gonna be doing by picking up the latest Kindle Oasis E-reader. It's waterproof and glare-resistant, which means you can pretend to read in more places while really just trying to flirt.

Art of the con: 5 Funny Videos About Cheating In School

What do you need in order to be ready for school this fall? Let us know in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.