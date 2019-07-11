Living / Cannabis / Life Hacks

Honest Timeline: Your First (Pathetic) Attempts at Rolling a Joint

by Sabrina Cognata

There’s something artistic about the process behind rolling a joint. Just fill, roll, lick and smoke, right? Kind of like how you thought riding a bike would be easy until you ate shit and bled everywhere for a few weeks. This is because brilliant cannabis rollers aren’t born, they’re made, which is something you’ll learn after enough hours, frustration, and wasted weed. Anyone can seamlessly slap together marijuana, rolling papers and a mouthful of spit, but this honest timeline will show you how your first (pathetic) attempts will likely go instead.

Photo: Alina Rosanova (Getty Images)

What’s your joint rolling secret? Please tell us, we obviously need them. Sound off your knowledge in the comments!

