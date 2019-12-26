Culture / Weird News
headlines

The Biggest Headlines of 2019 That We Already Forgot About

by Ken Franklin

Before the clock strikes midnight on yet another trip around the sun, let’s take a moment to jog our memory on the shitstorm of insanity that was 2019. From Disneyland’s fight club to the spiritual awakening of Mike Tyson, this year has been one of the weirdest on record. (Trust us, we have the headlines to prove it.) So let’s raise a toast to the long year we survived, all the magnificent beer we swilled, and the important lessons we learned and forgot. And let us hope 2020 has fewer meth gators and more unicorn puppies. Because we all deserve one perfect year. Why not this one?

Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

Tune in and twerk: Every Streaming Service Gets Their Own Version of ‘Netflix and Chill’

Chug TV: Speed Binge: 10 Netflix Shows We Want to Watch at a Faster Pace (For One Reason or Another)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.