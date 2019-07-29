Watch Families Fight at Disneyland and Scar Their Kids for Rest of Their Lives

In a new low of humanity, families at Disneyland in Southern California thought it would be a good idea to turn Toon Town into a WWE ring. With their kids watching, a bunch of idiots started brawling in the middle of the theme park and it was all caught on video. They literally made it the scrappiest place on earth.

In the video, a man in a red shirt — who looks like a broken-down version of Busta Rhymes — is seen throwing hands at a woman after he got in her face and she spat at him. From there, all chaos broke loose and the internet collectively slapped our foreheads in disappointment.

The Anaheim Police Department handed the case over to the Orange County district attorney’s office and they are now reviewing the footage to see about pressing charges. Initially, police contacted those involved in the brawl, but they denied anything happened. Then the footage came out and now we’re pretty sure they’re screwed.

The next time you go to Disneyland, it’s probably best you don’t try to fight with people there. It’s a completely inappropriate place to have things like this happen. That’s what Walmart is for, you guys.

Photo: RuslanDashinsky (Getty Images)

