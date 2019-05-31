Fun / Culture / Entertainment
Disneyland

9 Ways To Prepare For The New ‘Star Wars’ Park At Disneyland

by Ken Franklin
Photo: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)

The farthest reaches of outer space just got a whole lot closer thanks to the make-believe might of Disneyland. Batuu, a remote trading outpost in Disneyland’s new Galaxy’s Edge recently opened in Anaheim, California (and an Orlando, Florida location opens on Aug. 29), bringing the outer rim of the Star Wars galaxy to a theme park near you.

Boasting a billion-dollar price tag and the latest in 21st-century technology, the new theme park offers Star Wars fans a chance to step inside their favorite galaxy in the most interactive playground ever conceived. Covering the entire 14 acres of Batuu’s main spaceport, however, can be a daunting task. Make the most of your visit, all while avoiding the wrath of the Empire, with these nine insider tips taken straight from the Rebel playbook.

Another rabid fan base: 8 ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoffs That Are Probably Better Than The Finale

Superpower smarts: What Your Favorite MCU Character Says About You

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.