Game of Thrones spinoffs

8 ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoffs That Are Probably Better Than The Finale

by Ken Franklin
Photo: NBC (Getty Images)

Spinoffs are the unholy love children of successful shows, and nothing stinks of success more than Game of Thrones. Despite the show’s fans taking to the streets in protest, one spinoff is already starting production next month and countless others are in the works. The world that George R.R. Martin created looks like it will be around for a long, long time.

But how wide will the universe stretch? Jimmy Kimmel gave us an inkling this week when he debuted his contribution to the franchise, opening the floodgates on what’s possible. And while there may be a million angry fans wanting to remake the last season of Game of Thrones, you’re more likely to see one of these super original GoT spin-offs than a redo of Season 8. It may not heal the wound that Season 8 left on our hearts, but it sure will fill the void. Let the games begin.

