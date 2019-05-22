8 ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoffs That Are Probably Better Than The Finale

Spinoffs are the unholy love children of successful shows, and nothing stinks of success more than Game of Thrones. Despite the show’s fans taking to the streets in protest, one spinoff is already starting production next month and countless others are in the works. The world that George R.R. Martin created looks like it will be around for a long, long time.

But how wide will the universe stretch? Jimmy Kimmel gave us an inkling this week when he debuted his contribution to the franchise, opening the floodgates on what’s possible. And while there may be a million angry fans wanting to remake the last season of Game of Thrones, you’re more likely to see one of these super original GoT spin-offs than a redo of Season 8. It may not heal the wound that Season 8 left on our hearts, but it sure will fill the void. Let the games begin.

1/8 'Westeros Wing' This hour-long drama co-written by Aaron Sorkin continues the saga of the Iron Throne. As the new ruler of the seven kingdoms, Bran deals with political headaches by relying on help from his handpicked cabinet and savvy staff of young upstarts. The dialogue is incredibly snappy and Martin Sheen makes a cameo in the first episode.

2/8 'Baywatchers' After a horrific monsoon submerges half of Westeros, the White Walkers learn to swim. This new amphibious threat calls for a new breed of Watcher. Hardbodied Baywatchers stand guard protecting the coast, as they deal with relationship drama in the sandy port town of Backwater, while continuously slow-motion running through the surf.

3/8 'The Big Fang Theory' A pointless, yet extremely popular show about an alchemist and his dork buddies hanging around, not getting laid, and solving complex equations to eventually access minerals from the tallest peak in the Frostfangs. Emmys, get ready to swoon.

4/8 'Dragon-ish' A modern day family of Dragonborns struggle to overcome society's stereotypes as they live and love in the city of Winterfell. Highly topical, yet offbeat and charming?



5/8 'Dorne' A young loafer tries to make a go of managing his cousin's music career singing in taverns. The pair encounter the ups and downs of life in a racially charged southern town as they navigate the changing music scene. Slowly their star rises when their single, "Scroll Boy," becomes a local hit and they are invited by a Summer Isles music booker to play the lands biggest festival: Bumpiddy Bump.

6/8 'The Daily Show With Jon Snow' Everyone's favorite Jon gives his take on all the biggest news stories of the day. Filled with humor, satire, razor-sharp honesty, and dick jokes.

7/8 'The Drogos' Set in a suburb of King's Landing, a plus-sized, angry criminal seeks the help of a therapist to determine why he keeps suffering from sudden seizures. As he learns more about himself, his crime business grows, leading to family feuds with dangerous consequences. Also, there's ducks.

8/8 'The White Walking Dead' Zombies and melodrama - what more could you ask for? A hundred years after the ascension of Bran, White Walkers have overrun Westeros. Jon Snow's grandson, Don Snow, leads a band of survivors to the golden fields of Essos, where legend has it, there is a new civilization of humans rebuilding the kingdoms. On the way, Don finds out his best friend had sex with his wife. Will he be able to deal? Ten seasons should be enough to find out.

