Culture / Entertainment
Game of Thrones Series Finale

5 Reasons Why The ‘Game of Thrones’ Series Finale Blew Our Minds

by Dylan Schuck
Photo: HBO

What a truly insane cultural moment we’re having right now. Never before have we seen audiences go crazy for a TV show on social media the way we did with Game of Thrones. It’s finally over, and many people seem initially upset with the show — and that’s okay. The show took a very sharp turn in its pacing over the last two seasons, and it left most viewers scrambling to make sense of it all. Here are the reasons Game of Thrones series finale blew our minds.

Fortune teller: What Her Favorite ‘Game Of Thrones’ Character Means For Your Relationship

The GIF that keeps on giving: The Mandatory GIFs of the Week ‘Game of Thrones’ Edition

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.