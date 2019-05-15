RANKED! The Absolute Worst ‘Game of Thrones’ Celebrity Cameos

Photo: HBO

Tom Brady might have won another Super Bowl title in 2019, but Aaron Rodgers got to sit on the Iron Throne. The future football Hall of Famer was the latest celebrity to make a guest appearance on Game of Thrones in last night’s penultimate episode. The King of the North NFC division made a brief but memorable appearance as a fleeing Lannister soldier who gets chased down by Queen Daenerys’ fire-breathing dragon. The Green Bay Packers QB and avid GoT fan appeared in several promotional videos on Twitter to promote the HBO hit series’ final season.

Time for the Season 1 play by play with Lord @AaronRodgers12 of Greenwater Bay. Your Binge #ForTheThrone continues with “The Pointy End,” “Baelor,” and “Fire and Blood.” https://t.co/crYx3Euc9u pic.twitter.com/L95Yy8X0q2 — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) December 23, 2018

With only one more episode of Game of Thrones left, we can’t wait to see what other celebrities show up. Here are our favorite cameos over the past eight seasons.

1/10 10. Ed Sheeran GoT is notorious for trolling their fans. Ed's appearance ranks right up there with the beheading of Ned Stark.

2/10 9. Of Monsters and Men The Icelandic indie folk rockers appear appropriately as singing stage musicians in Braavos.

3/10 8. Will Champion We should've known something bad was going to happen at the "Red Wedding" when we saw the Coldplay drummer as part of the wedding band.

4/10 7. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss Haters have accused GoT showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss of checking out in the show's final season so this cameo of them drinking the night away in season eight won't help. Photo: HBO



5/10 6. Chris Stapleton The country music star and GoT fanatic killed it as one the Night King’s undead soldiers.

6/10 5. George W. Bush That's not really W's head on a stake but HBO and the show's creators did have to apologize for using the former president's likeness in a season one episode. Photo: HBO

7/10 4. Noah Syndergaard The New York Mets pitcher threw a 90+ mph spear for House Lannister. Photo: HBO

8/10 3. Sigur Rós The Icelandic avant-rock band's ominous rendition of “The Rains of Castamere” at Joffrey and Margaery’s wedding was one GoT moment we will always remember.



9/10 2. Rob McElhenney The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia funnyman got his GoT shot and took one in the eye.

10/10 1. Aaron Rodgers The Green Bay Packers great was pure "fire" in GoT's incendiary second-to-last episode, "The Bells." Photo: HBO

