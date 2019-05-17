Game of Drunks: 6 Top Cocktails for the ‘Game of Thrones’ Finale

Photo: HBO

As the Game of Thrones series finale nears, things have really started to heat up (nudge nudge) in King’s Landing. And with only one episode left, the potential number of butts that may end up sitting on the Iron Throne is really dwindling. Things are going to get so crazy in Westeros that you might want to make like Tyrion Lannister and grab a drink. But, when enjoying the finale of such an iconic show, only the best cocktails will do.

That’s why we sent our ravens to the far corners of Westeros from the edges of the Narrow Sea to the snowy, body-covered fields of Winterfell to find the best cocktails to sip on during the last moments of the HBO spectacle.

1/6 Dragonglass Old-Fashioned Ingredients: 1 ounce White Walker by Johnnie Walker

1/4 ounce Zacapa rum

1/2 ounce smoked cinnamon syrup

2 dashes of Dram Palo Santo bitters

1 dash angostura

1 rosemary stalk

Diamond-shaped ice block and burned rosemary (for garnish)



Directions: Burned the rosemary stalk with a torch gun into a wood plank. Smoke the glass. Add all ingredients into a mixing glass. Add ice and stir for at least 30 seconds. Strain into the smoked rocks glass filled with a diamond-shaped ice block. From mixologist Gabe Orta Photo: Johnnie Walker

2/6 King of the North Ingredients: 2 ounces Jonnie Walker White Walker

1 ounce Braulio

1/2 ounce DS Bored-O Rouge Directions: Stir Jonnie Walker White Walker, Braulio, and DS Bored-O Rouge in a mixing glass. Strain over one rock in a short horn mug. Zest and garnish with orange peel. Alternatively, you can sub a rocks glass with the horn mug. From US Grant in San Diego Photo: US Grant

3/6 The Kingslayer Ingredients: 1 1/2 ounces dandelion tea infused Tanqueray

1/4 ounce Golden Falernum

2 ounces ginger/carrot syrup mix

1 1/2 ounces Q Tonic

1/4 ounce citrus From Quill of The Jefferson in DC Photo: Quill

4/6 Lannister Ingredients: 1 1/2 parts BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho

1/2 part Grand Marnier

1/4 part Crème de Cassis

3/4 part homemade raspberry-dark chocolate puree From Junoon In New York City Photo: Junoon



5/6 What is Dead, May Never Die Ingredients: 1 1/2 ounces Deveron 12-year-old single malt Scotch

3/4 ounce Svöl Danish style aquavit

1 ounce Meyer lemon juice

1/2 ounce dashi syrup* *For Dashi Syrup:

Make a simple syrup by combining near boiling ½ cup of water and ½ cup of cane sugar. Steep 1 sheet of nori and ½ cup of bonito flake for 1 minute in hot liquid. Fine strain off all solids. Chill syrup before use. Directions: Combine ingredients in a shaker tin over ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into large rocks glass over ice. Garnish with sheet of seaweed. From Andrew Record, National Single Malts Ambassador, San Francisco Photo: Deveron single malt Scotch

6/6 Wildfire at Blackwater Bay Ingredients: 1 1/2 parts Havana Club Añejo Clásico rum

1/2 part Aquavit

1 part pistachio orgeat

1/4 part lime

1/2 part Champagne

Garnish with a small amount of absinthe lit on fire From Beaker & Gray in Miami Photo: Beaker & Gray

