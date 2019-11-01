10 Incoming TV Shows to Fill the ‘Game of Thrones’ Hole in Your Life

'Game of Thrones' Prequels

Given the massive success of Game of Thrones and its nature as a fantasy-driven show with a masterfully-built world, it only makes sense that HBO would want to look into spinoffs. Before the show even ended, the network was already looking into five potential spinoff series. George R.R. Martin has been involved with each one and there are at least two still in development.

The prequel series we knew about has been referred to as The Long Night. It was to be set around 5,000 years before the events of the original books and series—it has since been canceled. After HBO announced they would not be moving forward with The Long Night, they released a statement saying that they had ordered 10 episodes of another prequel series entitled House of Dragon. This series will take place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and will depict the rise of house Targaryen (loosely based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood).