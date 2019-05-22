10 Ways To Cope Now That ‘Game Of Thrones’ Is Over

Photo: JOHANNES EISELE / Contributor (Getty Images)

Whether you laughed, cried, or threw your chalice against the wall following the Game Of Thrones finale Sunday night, all of us are still reeling from the show’s ending. For more than eight years, GoT has brought us fantasy-filled drama that arguably out-duels Lord of the Rings. It’s been a wild ride. But, now, what do we do with our lives now that the ride is over?

Below are just a few suggestions of which we hope bring you peace and happiness following the end to a show that we love-hate.

1/10 Binge-watch a new show. Many GoT fans are recommending Frontier on Netflix. It's kind of like The Revenant meets GoT, only with bears instead of dragons.

2/10 Read the books 'Game of Thrones' was based on. Start reading the A Song of Ice and Fire series. They're the books in which the TV show is based. There's also The Hobbit. Same thing, right?

3/10 Start a petition demanding they re-make season eight. Oh, wait...

4/10 Create your own fire-breathing dragon lamp. Like this guy.



5/10 Play a dragon-based video game. Like Elder Scrolls Online’s Elsweyr, which you can dragon-out within level one.

6/10 Start a board game night. Dare we recommend Dungeons and Dragons? Yes, they still make it.

7/10 Work out. Your goal? Beef up so you can cosplay Jaime Lannister.

8/10 Explore your neighborhood. Get some fresh air. Maybe you'll discover a new coffee shop around the corner, a pop-up wine bar, or a real-life Lightbringer.



9/10 See a professional counselor. Therapy will help you process what you've lost and allow you to explore and express your emotions. Don't skip sessions. Stick with the plan. Related: A Therapist Is A Best Friend You Can Fire

10/10 Convert your parent's basement into your own King's Landing. Cast your own Iron Throne, and change your name to Jon Snow, and embrace winter.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.