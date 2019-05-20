RANKED! The 7 Best Movies Starring ‘Game of Thrones’ Stars

Photo: HBO

Are you broken up about Game of Thrones coming to an end? If so, you’re certainly not the only one. It’s hard to even remember a time before the gigantic groundbreaking fantasy series by George R.R. Martin took the world by storm (winter storm, because winter is coming, right?).

What will we do without Jon Snow, Arya Stark, Daenerys Targaryen and the rest? It may not be quite the same, but we can always turn to the stars’ other projects for some small comfort.

Here are seven of the best movies starring the cast of Game of Thrones.

1/7 7. 'Domino' (2019) To be fair, we don't actually know how good Domino will be. The film doesn't hit theaters for another month. But with the master Brian De Palma behind the camera and with Jaime Lannister himself Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Carice van Houten in starring roles, we're more than willing to take our chances putting this revenge film on our list. Photo: Saban Films

2/7 6. 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' (2018) Did we really need to see how Han Solo got his last name, met Chewbacca, and won his ship, the Millennium Falcon? Perhaps not, but Disney and Lucasfilm gave it to us anyway. Aside from the fresh faces of Alden Ehrenreich and Donald Glover playing familiar characters, the film also introduced us to a variety of new characters, including Qi'ra played by Emilia Clarke. Take it for what it is. Solo: A Star Wars Story is definitely a bit of light fun.

3/7 5. 'The Station Agent' (2003) The Station Agent is a sweet, modest indie film starring Peter Dinklage. He plays the titular character who is a lover of trains and a lone wolf as a result of his feeling an outcast due to his small stature. His life is changed when his elderly boss passes on and leaves him an old train property. With Bobby Cannavale in a key supporting role, it is well worth watching.

4/7 4. 'Furious 7' (2015) James Wan's exciting Fast & Furious entry Furious 7 is best known for bidding a somber goodbye to Paul Walker and his iconic character Brian O'Connor. But the film also introduced three new interesting characters. Jason Statham's out for revenge because of the events of the previous film which left his brother Owen (Luke Evans) hospitalized, as well as the mysterious deep state operative Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell) and the highly-skilled computer hacker known only as Ramsey, played by Nathalie Emmanuel.



5/7 3. '7 Days in Hell' (2015) 7 Days in Hell is a hilarious HBO mockumentary about the cutthroat rivalry between two tennis stars. Perennial goofball Andy Samberg plays Aaron Williams, the counterpart to Kit Harington's Charles Poole. With great supporting performances from Fred Armisen and Will Forte and a breezy 45 minute runtime, it is well worth a watch.

6/7 2. 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' (2017) Something about Game of Thrones actors makes for an easy transition to the Star Wars universe. It's logical to jump from fantasy to space fantasy. In Rian Johnson's unique follow up to J.J. Abrams's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Gwendoline Christie returns as the First Order's shiny Captain Phasma, the antagonist and main driving force of Finn, the Resistance turncoat played by John Boyega.

7/7 1. 'John Wick' (2014) John Wick is a modern pop masterpiece. A gorgeous canvas of blacks and neons with viscerally satisfying action stunts by Keanu Reeves himself. Here, Alfie Allen single-handedly triggers all of the bloody, high-adrenaline vengeance by stealing the titular assassin's Ford Mustang and killing his puppy.

