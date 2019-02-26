Living / Life Hacks
therapist

Hard News: A Therapist Is A Best Friend You Can Fire

by Sabrina Cognata
Photo: Maskot (Getty Images)

Finding a therapist can be a lot like shuffling through matches on Tinder. You swipe until there’s a connection and then the real dance begins. However, therapy isn’t about having someone judge your life. In fact, it’s the opposite. Therapy builds a conditional “friendship” with someone you can fire (aka break up with) without repercussion. Therapists are trained to give good advice, know when not to talk, and give you the room you need to grow. Once you’ve been seeing each other for a few months, you will realize if they’re a good fit for your needs. If they’re not, you can kick them to the curb, no hurt feelings. But being able to rid yourself of them without guilt isn’t even the best reason to start seeing a shrink…

Get yourself together: 5 Self-Help Books That Won’t Make You Cringe

Adulting 101: Self-Care Tips To Get You Through Anything

Has therapy improved your life? Was there anything you did to find a mental health professional you enjoy working with? Leave your tips in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.