Fun / Culture / Entertainment
MCU Characters

What Your Favorite MCU Character Says About You

by Nick Perkins
Photo: Marvel Studios

There are 3,000 reasons why audiences love the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), but perhaps the biggest reason is because we see parts of ourselves, the best parts, in these heroes. No, we will probably never build a super suit and proclaim to the world that we are Iron Man. We might have been worthy enough to wield Thor’s Hammer once, were it not for our college years. Full disclosure: we’re not even quite sure how to spell ‘Vibraineeum.’

Regardless, we’re still drawn to characters who we feel represent us the most. Some of us are a Tony, others are a Steve. We all wish we were King T’Challa, but we’re probably more of a Scott Lang. No matter our favorites, it’s safe to assume that our favorite MCU character says a lot about who we are as people. As some lawyer from a different universe once said, “You either die a hero, or live long enough to see yourself become the villain.” Let’s see which one we are as we explore what your favorite MCU character says about you.

Before the endgame: The Top 21 Marvel Movie Moments From Each MCU Film

It all came to this: Go Full Circle With One-Sentence Summations of Every MCU Movie

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.