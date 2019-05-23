What Your Favorite MCU Character Says About You

There are 3,000 reasons why audiences love the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), but perhaps the biggest reason is because we see parts of ourselves, the best parts, in these heroes. No, we will probably never build a super suit and proclaim to the world that we are Iron Man. We might have been worthy enough to wield Thor’s Hammer once, were it not for our college years. Full disclosure: we’re not even quite sure how to spell ‘Vibraineeum.’

Regardless, we’re still drawn to characters who we feel represent us the most. Some of us are a Tony, others are a Steve. We all wish we were King T’Challa, but we’re probably more of a Scott Lang. No matter our favorites, it’s safe to assume that our favorite MCU character says a lot about who we are as people. As some lawyer from a different universe once said, “You either die a hero, or live long enough to see yourself become the villain.” Let’s see which one we are as we explore what your favorite MCU character says about you.

1/10 Steve Rogers/Captain America If Captain America is your favorite MCU character, you’re one of the best among us. You’re an optimist, committed to serving the greater good. You’re also an old-fashioned type of cat and you believe the world is generally, genuinely good. While you’re usually on the right side of the law, you’re not afraid to stand up for what you believe in. If having character is doing what’s right even when nobody is looking, you have it in abundance.

2/10 Thor Thor is a god with the temperament of a man. Unfortunately, you are not a god but you do have a temper at times (though, at least you’re not as bad as Hulk fans…those guys have serious anger issues). Usually, that temper makes itself known when somebody hurts or disrespects your family members, whom you will defend to your death. You can fight your family; nobody else can.

3/10 King T’Challa/Black Panther Black Panther is one of the coolest MCU characters, but the man behind the mask is even cooler. If King T’Challa is your favorite MCU character, you’re much more of a strategist. You don’t talk a lot, as you let your actions do the speaking for you. You’re a wise soul, much more willing to sit and listen, taking everything in. But when you do say something, those listening know it’s something important. They also know that when the time for talking is over, you’re the first one on the battle lines. There’s a rage inside of you, but you’re very good about keeping it at bay.

4/10 Maria Romanov/Black Widow Whatever it takes. That is what you will do for a cause that you believe in. You’re not afraid to use your brains, or your body, to get what you want. And you always get what you want, one way or another. There’s a fire behind your eyes, but you have a soft spot, too. You are extremely loyal to your friends and you will defend them, quite literally, to the death.



5/10 Scott Lang/Ant-Man You’re not a bad person. Yeah, you’ve done some things that might be seen as illegal, but you’ve got a good heart. You just seem to constantly find yourself in harm’s (or crime’s) way. Regardless, you have your own sense of morality and you keep a pretty good sense of humor about everything. Also, you definitely believe that size doesn’t matter.

6/10 Peter Quill/Star-Lord If Star Lord is your favorite, then you're probably a goofy, affable dude-bro. You’re just here for a good time. But you also ruin perfectly good plans because of your stupid, stupid human brain. You’re impatient. You’re stubborn. But, on the bright side, you’ve got some seriously slick dance moves.

7/10 Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel Anything men can do, women can do better. That’s how you view the world. If the world gives you a mountain, you move it in order to get what you want. And you don’t mind throwing said mountain at anybody who tells you “no” or that you can’t do it. You can. You always can. The world may push back at times. Nevertheless, you persist.

8/10 Peter Parker/Spider-Man You have a lot to learn, kid. But you’re eager to do so. You’re young at heart and you sometimes find yourself in situations that you’re not exactly ready for. But you rise to the occasion every single time. You can find joy in anything and you’re determined to make your friends and family proud of you. More than anything, you understand that "with great power, comes great responsibility."



9/10 Tony Stark/Iron Man If anyone knows about great power coming with great responsibility, it’s you. You’ve seen some stuff, man. You’ve been through the ringer. Sometimes you’ve won, sometimes you’ve lost. You take the losses harder than some, but it’s only because you want to give your best in each and every situation you find yourself in. So when you lose, it really hurts. But it also inspires you to be better. Every step forward that you take is designed to make you the best possible version of yourself. You’re constantly evolving, but you’re not afraid to do so with a quip and a smile. You take the world head-on, because you’re determined to change it.

10/10 Groot You are Groot. You are so Groot.

