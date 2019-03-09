Fun / Entertainment
Movie Battle

Mandatory Movie Battle: Captain Marvel vs. Wonder Woman

by Dylan Schuck
Photo: Marvel Studios & Warner Bros.

Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman are currently the only female solo title characters in either the DCEU or the MCU, so naturally, we had to pit these superheroes’ strengths against each other and see which one wins out. Welcome to another Mandatory Movie Battle: Captain Marvel vs. Wonder Woman.

Girl power: The Top 5 Female Superheroes That Prove Captain Marvel Isn’t The Only Badass In Town

Captain Marvel callbacks: 19 Super Nostalgic Nods We’re Aching for in ‘Captain Marvel’

So the winner for Captain Marvel vs. Wonder Woman – by split decision – goes to Captain Marvel. It came down to the wire but the Avengers supporting cast really carried her through to the finish line.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.