Mandatory Movie Battle: Captain Marvel vs. Wonder Woman

Photo: Marvel Studios & Warner Bros.

Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman are currently the only female solo title characters in either the DCEU or the MCU, so naturally, we had to pit these superheroes’ strengths against each other and see which one wins out. Welcome to another Mandatory Movie Battle: Captain Marvel vs. Wonder Woman.

1/6 Super Power A lot of Captain Marvel's and Wonder Woman's powers are the same: superhuman strength, stamina and physical durability. Wonder Woman has the lasso that compels you to tell the truth, but Captain Marvel barely edges Wonder Woman out with her arm cannons that can basically destroy anything in their path. Winner: Captain Marvel

2/6 Movie Both of the films are better than the average superhero flick, but Wonder Woman's "fish out of water" story is much better explored, probably because it wasn't a movie that spent much time on its own expanded universe like Captain Marvel was. Wonder Woman had the "No Man's Land" scene. Enough said. Winner: Wonder Woman

3/6 Sidekick Nick Fury had more screen time in Captain Marvel than any of his other nine appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His team-up with Captain Marvel beats any sidekick Wonder Woman has ever had hands-down. Winner: Captain Marvel

4/6 Love Interest Captain Marvel had no love interest in her film, at least not romantic love. Winner: Wonder Woman



5/6 Actress Portrayal How could one choose between these portrayals? Gal Gadot was a relatively unknown actress before accepting the role as Wonder Woman. Brie Larson is an Oscar winner bringing emotional depth to the role. Both these actresses are perfectly cast and serve that characters well. Winner: Tie

6/6 Team As far as the films go, this one is no contest. Justice League was poorly handled, and desperate to catch up with Marvel's cinematic universe. The Avengers are the reining super hero team for the far foreseeable future, but maybe DC will have another crack at it one day. Winner: Captain Marvel

So the winner for Captain Marvel vs. Wonder Woman – by split decision – goes to Captain Marvel. It came down to the wire but the Avengers supporting cast really carried her through to the finish line.