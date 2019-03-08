Girl Power: The Top 5 Female Superheroes That Prove Captain Marvel Isn’t The Only Badass In Town

Photo: Marvel Studios

This Friday, Captain Marvel will be permanently etched into our cultural landscape when it comes to badass superheroes. That’s not to say she was unknown (the character was first introduced in 1968), but compared to big-name superheroes like Wonder Woman, Spiderman, Batman, and Wolverine, Captain Marvel wasn’t exactly a household name. To commemorate this exciting event, we’ve decided to count down the Top 5 Female Superheroes that Captain Marvel will have to top before being considered the toughest superheroine around, which might happen sooner rather than later.

1/5 5. Rogue Rogue's power is copying other people's powers. The possibilities are endless, and while she hasn't necessarily hit peak badassery in the movies, copying people's powers means the sky's the limit for her.

2/5 4. The Wasp As far as movies go, The Wasp is still fairly new on the scene. After her superhero debut in Ant-man and the Wasp, she proved she has what it takes to fight alongside the big boys (or girls).

3/5 3. X-23 X-23 could seem like an out-of-the-box pick, but after a re-watch of Logan and the viewing of her slashing and dismembering hordes of men, we can't keep her out of the conversation.

4/5 2. Storm Storm's ability is to harness the actual weather. How a mutant ability could possibly do that is another story, but someone who can hit you with a tornado or a bolt of lightning is basically impossible to beat.



5/5 1. Wonder Woman Was it ever going to be anyone else? The 2017 version of Wonder Woman was one of the best superhero films of all time and Gal Gadot's portrayal left the audience feeling as intimidated as we were intrigued. Wonder Woman is going to be the top of the list forever, and Captain Marvel should be hoping to get to No. 2.