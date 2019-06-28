Fun / Funny Photos / Weird News

Kim Kardashian Body Makeup Comes With the Kanye West of Instruction Manuals

by Ken Franklin

Kim Kardashian West has done it again. She just launched a new line of makeup and the internet is in a tizzy. Like Kim’s other recent launch, Kimono, KKW Beauty Skin Perfecting Body Foundation is causing a major backlash as opponents of the cream (that looks like the juice squirting out the backside of a Philly cheesesteak sandwich) question a superfluous body product that seems to weaponize a woman’s natural beauty. Many are challenging the merits of these types of consumer goods that leave women spending more while feeling less than.

But to avoid any confusion (like why anyone should use it), the product comes with a fascinating, step-by-step, instruction manual to guide would-be users through the process. Though the product is currently sold out, we managed to get our hands on one. Here’s the inside scoop.

