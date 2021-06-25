Kanye and Irina Shayk on Thin Ice After West Complains of Lack of Headlines, The Power of Bennifer Compels You!

Kanye West is used to making headlines. And while his new relationship with Irina Shayk is getting a decent amount of coverage, rumor has it Kanye is underwhelmed by the attention his new romance is garnering, putting the budding couple on thin ice.

And we totally get it. What’s the point of dating a beautiful, sophisticated woman if no one’s talking about it? You might as well be at home eating hotdogs on the toilet.

Sources say the lack of attention got so bad, someone placed a photographer inside the private French garden where the couple was first spotted just to get some conversation going.

A secret source told online gossip gurus at Radar, “Kanye envisioned news channel breaking into their coverage to announce that Kanye was in a new relationship. He expected Vogue and other fashion magazines to be calling begging him to do a cover and is very disappointed that this hasn’t happened.”

It must be difficult for a wave-maker like Kanye – whose relationship with Kim Kardashian grabbed (and continues grabbing) headlines all around the world for their marriage and subsequent divorce – to be overshadowed in the gossip columns. But that’s what happens when you decide to hook up with a new belle the same month Bennifer happens.

Bennifer is a force of nature not even the likes of The Louis Vuitton Don can mess with. It’s a love story that plays on our collective sentimentality and longing to return to innocence.

As a planet, we’d all love to go back 20 years and do things over. Make them right. But alas, it’s only possible for the rarified air of Bennifer. And that’s why we’re smitten (despite recent notes of celebrity incest).

Sorry, Kanye. It’s like that time a message from space aliens was overshadowed by the death of Elvis Presley. Or when the attack on the Phillippines was brushed aside because of Pearl Harbor. Sometimes, even an event as major as you vacationing in Paris with a new woman takes a backseat to bigger news.

If you really want to snag some headlines, consider heading to England and being the rebound guy for Queen Elizabeth II. Whatever that does to your love life, it will certainly get people talking.

Cover Photo: Marc Piasecki (Getty Images)

