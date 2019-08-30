Red Carpet Fails: Lena Dunham Botches Brad Pitt Kiss (And Other Celebrity Public Regrets)

Whether it’s a movie premiere, an awards show, or merely a gala dinner, rolling down the red carpet is just another day in the life of a Hollywood celebrity. And like Lena Dunham’s ballsy (but totally botched) kissing attempt on co-star Brad Pitt during the premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, some days are worse than others. Maybe Dunham felt Pitt would welcome the PDA? After all, his long history of being thwarted by ex-wife Angelina Jolie on the red carpet is well-documented, much like these other fine examples of sudden spills, awkward pauses, and hilarious red carpet fails all caught on camera.

Photo: David M. Benett (Getty Images)

Legends of wingman: 11 Kinds of People Who Are the Absolute Best to Bring to a Party

1/12 Lena Dunham Kisses Brad Pitt First, let's take another look at that kiss. Pitt is clearly not taking it well, but hopefully it's true what they say about time healing all wounds.

2/12 Jennifer Lawrence Goes Down...Again In other news, Jennifer Lawrence goes down like a sack of potatoes.

3/12 This Random Dude's Awkward Encounter With Emma Stone Like the time you thought that unbelievably gorgeous woman was waving at you from across the room, but really she was just trying to fling a giant spider off her hand?

4/12 Angelina Jolie Kisses Brother Needed a reminder about the time Angelina Jolie made out with her male clone at every red carpet event for like, six weeks? You're welcome.



5/12 Amy Schumer's Fall For Kanye Schumer wanted Yeezy to be her knight in shining armor, but when she saw Kim coming, she sprang up like a horse on fire.

6/12 F*%k The Mani-Cam Thankfully, Elisabeth Moss put an end to all that when her fingers started to sign what we were all already thinking.

7/12 Bill Hader Tries To Sneak Past E! News Correspondent Hader's total inability to conduct vapid small talk is pretty much the best thing ever.

8/12 Lady Gaga Rubs Leo's Elbow Like two stray cats who just moved into a one-bedroom apartment together, the tension is thick.



9/12 This Lost Man Who Can't Find Whatever It Is He's Looking For We've all been there.

10/12 The Seacrest-Levine Bump Trust us. It could have been a lot worse.

11/12 Taylor Swift Takes One In The Face Hey, how about you don't stick your microphone directly into the eye of the person you are interviewing?

12/12 The Very Bad Camera Angle This isn't actually a Hollywood red carpet, but we thought you should see what it looks like when ribs and dreams are crushed at the same time.

Catch the wave: 20 Hilarious Beach Fails That Will Make You Wet Your Pants

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.