Robert De Niro’s Assistant Denies Bingeing on ‘Friends’ During Work, Maintains She Was ‘On a Break’

For those of us on the outside of the realm of Hollywood, being anywhere close to a celebrity, let alone actually working for one like Robert De Niro, would seem like a dream come true. In reality, however, it’s a job just like any other job, and once in a while, people will start to slack off. Such was the case with Chase Robinson during her time with De Niro’s company, Canal Productions. According to a lawsuit that was filed on behalf of the company, Robinson spent an inordinate of time bingeing Netflix while on the clock. Specifically, between Jan. 8 and Jan. 11, 2019, she accessed 55 episodes of Friends. In addition to her workplace binge-watching, Robinson also allegedly racked up multiple food, beverage, transportation, and hotel costs on trips that she approved for herself to go on, under the guise of “work.”

But it was her love for Ross and Rachel that was her ultimate undoing. The lawsuit is for $6 million, but if that seems exorbitant, keep in mind that she also used De Niro’s frequent flyer miles anytime she took a flight. So, obviously, Bobby would be a Raging Bull. The lawsuit is still pending and, in her resignation from the company, Robinson stated that the accusations against her were “ridiculous.” Of course, the easiest rebuttal to the Friends dilemma is one that fans of the show will be all too familiar with; all Robinson has to tell the judge is that she was “on a break!”

Cover Photo: NBC

