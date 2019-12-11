Living / Fun / Food & Drink / Weird News
White Castle Issues Recall of Frozen Sliders Over Possible Listeria Contamination, We’ll Take Our Chances

by Christopher Osburn

There’s a reason Harold and Kumar went on an epic, error-filled journey just to get to White Castle. The tiny, mouth-watering, onion-covered burgers are that good. Just to get some in our belly, we’ll gladly match wits with a gang of extreme sports maniacs, an insane, rabid raccoon, and even the antics of a very strange, womanizing caricature of Neil Patrick Harris. But, even if there’s no White Castle nearby, we can rest assured that those tasty, little meat treats will be available in the freezer section of our local grocery store. That is, unless they pull them from shelves because they’re contaminated with listeria.

The company has initiated a voluntary recall of frozen six-packs of cheeseburgers, hamburgers, and jalapeno cheeseburgers as well as 16-packs of hamburgers and cheeseburgers. So, pretty much all the White Castle products you can find at a grocery store are potentially contaminated with listeria, a nasty organism that can cause fever, headaches, diarrhea, and vomiting (which, if we’re being honest, could happen after eating White Castle even if the burgers aren’t contaminated). But listeria can also be fatal, which is no joke. As tasty as those microwaveable burgers might be, they’re not worth dying for.

But there is good news. As long as your stash doesn’t fall within expiration dates of Aug. 4, 2020, and Aug. 17, 2020, you’re pretty much good to go. If you’re not willing to gamble with your gut health and a potentially serious illness, you might want to throw out any boxes currently chilling in your freezer. You can always just pick up some frozen Arby’s curly fries instead (yes, they really do make them).

