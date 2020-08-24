Culture / Entertainment

‘The Devil All the Time’: Robert Pattinson Has Officially Escaped the Shadow of Mainstream Vampire Crap, At Least Until ‘Midnight Sun’ Gets a Movie

by Josh Plainse

Robert Pattinson has come a long way. Gone are the days of “R-Patz” being type-cast as a nauseating heartthrob. The ex-moody vampire has been popping up everywhere, savagely stealing screen time in gems like The Lost City of ZGood Time, and The Lighthouse. He even showed up as a deranged French prince in Netflix’s The King. Sure, he got his ass whooped by Timothée Chalamet (who weighs the equivalent of a stoner’s Taco Bell order), but it was a sight to behold. Pattinson is also starring in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming blockbuster, Tenet, before becoming Batman in 2021.

Netflix recently released the trailer for another Pattinson film, The Devil All the Time. Based on Donald Ray Pollock’s novel, the thriller takes place in the backwoods of Knockemstiff, Ohio, and follows Arvin Russell (Tom Holland) as he fights the twisted concoction of an unholy preacher (Pattinson), demented couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), and a dirty sheriff (Sebastian Stan).

“What I’m about to do, I do because I have to, not because I want to.” Damn. Finally, a trailer that doesn’t give away the movie’s entire plot, showcasing the film’s talent and vibe. We get the gist. Those unfamiliar with Pollock’s novel probably have no idea what is going on. Regardless, that trailer gives us goosebumps in all the right places (yes, for some reason, even there). 

It’s safe to say Pattinson has officially escaped the shadow of mainstream vampire crap. Once you go wicked preacher, sermonizing like Joseph Stalin playing whack-a-mole, there’s no going back…at least until the Twilight campion book, Midnight Sun, gets a movie. 

The Devil All the Time debuts Sept. 16 on Netflix. 

Cover Photo: Netflix

The One: Bill & Ted Face the Theaters This August, New Trailer Shows Keanu Doesn’t Do Sequel Flops

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

Binge-worthy: What Your Favorite Streaming Service Says About You

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.