Fun / Weird News
Lipstick

TUSHY Bidet Launches Lipstick Designed to Match Butthole, First Date ‘Hello’ Skips First Base Goes Straight to Dugout

by Ken Franklin

TUSHY knows what people want. The purveyors of low-cost bidets and sustainable toilet paper have been dedicated to buttholes since 2015. Now they’re showing their love for the other end of the GI tract with a collection of lip colors to make your first date pop.

A year of pandemic life has created a pressure cooker situation where everyone is ready to burst. Especially horny people. That’s why Lizzo is predicting this will be an ass-crack summer with everyone from the girl next door to your brother-in-law sporting the butt-cutout dress. Thankfully, Bidet is riding that wave with a lipstick color specially designed to match your puckers.

Say hello to SkidLIP. With colors ranging from “Bleacht” to “BabaDONK”, you’ll have no trouble approximating your deepest shade. The TUSHY website even comes with instructions on how to match your b-hole to get the perfect tint of taint. Which – no matter what religion you subscribe to or political party box you tick – is pretty damn impressive. Check it out:

Sweet (cheeks). Who says your inner sphincter can’t get fancy? After a year cooped up inside, everyone deserves a little fresh air. Bottom’s up!

Cover Photo: Plume Creative (Getty Images)

Sex Dolls: Anything You Can Do, They Can Do Better

Sex life: Michelle Obama Guide to Discussing Life Between the Sheets

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.