Instagram Model Raises $1M In Nudes For Australian Wildfire Relief (What Are You Willing to Do?)
In news that proves horny guys can actually be a force for good, a model has begun sending nudes to her thousands of followers — all in the name of charity. Influencer Kaylen Ward has been firing out naked selfies to her internet faithful since last week, asking for only one thing to seal the deal: any requester must donate at least $10 to one of a list of foundations that are working to combat the Australian bush wildfires.
The result of this offer, predictably, resulted in a massive donation rush. With over 20,000 Instagram users contributing to the cause (as well as their own arousal), Ward has already raised over $1 million Australian dollars to help the organizations in need. Who’d have known that thirsty perverts were the heroes we needed all along?
Sadly, Instagram has deactivated “The Naked Philanthropist’s” account, so she set up a Go Fund Me page for donations instead. While we applaud Ward’s eye for a great charity campaign, there are plenty of other ways you can help our Australian cousins without getting your kit off — and we have a few listed right here.
Donate to Kaylen Ward's Suggested Charities
We shouldn’t start this list without at least mentioning the organizations Ward has been requesting users to donate to. Whatever kind of campaign is driving money towards them, they absolutely need more, and it doesn’t need to require a nude to help. Here are a few:
GIVIT - Goods for Good Causes
Port Macquaries Koala Hospital (GoFundMe)
Donate to Local Fire Brigades
Any wildfire has lethal consequences, and it's always local firefighters who have to put their lives on the line to repel them. With a number of them being volunteers, they need an ongoing influx of resources and donations to get the blazes contained for good. Here are some that you can donate to:
County Fire Authority (Victoria)
New South Wales Rural Fire Service
South Australia Country Fire Service
Donate to the New South Wales RSPCA
In case you have more to give beyond the animal charities mentioned above, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in New South Wales is spearheading efforts to rescue and treat indigenous bush wildlife affected by the fires.
Support Families Affected by the Fires
Hundreds of families have required to be evacuated as the fires have raged into rural towns. Luckily, the St. Vincent de Paul Society is on hand to give these evacuees the food and shelter they need in these troubling times. You can donate to their cause here.
Just Don’t Throw Anything on the Goddamn Ground (Please)
With the increasing problems that climate change is creating, the last thing we need is one more person to stupidly discard still-lit cigarettes, matches, etc. into brushland areas (or anywhere for that matter). If you see anyone doing it, call those assholes out and if all else fails, report them to your local conservation agency. Protecting the wild is definitely worth a moral ass-kicking or two.
