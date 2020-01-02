Fun / Weird News
dog fire

Lonesome Dog Sets Kitchen on Fire, Likely Strategic Play After a Year of the Exact Same Meal

by Nick Perkins

How would you feel if your diet consisted of water, an occasional bone, and the same exact kibble, every single day? Would you get tired of it? Maybe you’d get resentful? Perhaps you would be a little angry and would methodically plan a chain of events to burn your owner’s house down? That’s exactly what happened when a husky in the UK decided that he couldn’t take it anymore. The minute his owner left the house, the doggo with an ax to grind decided to take action. He inadvertently pressed a button on the microwave, which contained a packet of rolls that had likely been forgotten about. Luckily for all involved, the owner had cameras set up in the house that allowed him to view the goings-on when he was gone, and he noticed smoke coming from the kitchen. He returned home to find a small fire, started by his own, lonely dog.

The fire department was alerted and they managed to contain the fire, which only resulted in minimal damage. Neither the dog, nor the owner, were harmed in any way but we have to imagine that when the husky was being hugged by his owner, he made eye contact with one of the firemen and slowly, but deliberately, winked at him. His plan may have been thwarted but, when you’re a dog with abandonment issues, you’ve got all the time in the world to eat, sleep, and plan your next form of arson.

Cover Photo: Sudhir Singh / EyeEm (Getty Images)

Mandatory Battle of the Century: Cats v. Dogs (Cats Win, and Here’s Why)

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

Hot dog: 25 Hilarious Dog GIFS to Celebrate National Dog Day (And Your Canine Companion)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.