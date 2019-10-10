Fun
cats

Mandatory Battle of the Century: Cats v. Dogs (Cats Win, and Here’s Why)

by Nick Perkins

The debate about which four-legged pet is better, cats or dogs, is on the brink of becoming a war. It’s an argument that has been done to death, yet it is still one that continues to rage on among animal lovers with no end in sight. But we’re here to end the confusion once and for all. In the battle between cats and dogs, cats win. How could we say such a thing? Here are all the reasons why.

Cover Photo: vvvita (Getty Images)

Cat got their tongue: 11 GIFs of Cats Being A-Holes to Their Humans

Cat nipped: New Study Proves Once And For All That Dogs Are Smarter Than Cats

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.