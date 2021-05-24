Mark Wahlberg Debuts Shaved Dome on Instagram (And Fans Are Not Head Over Heels For It)
Mark Wahlberg has transformed himself once again. The last time we heard from the rapper-turned-actor, he’d packed on 20 pounds for his role as a boxer-turned-priest in the forthcoming film Father Stu. We were down with pudgy Wahlberg (his gut made us feel better about ours). But the latest change in his appearance has us wondering if he’s trying to be unattractive.
That’s because Wahlberg recently debuted a shaved dome on Instagram. “New look,” he captioned the pic in which he shows off the head fuzz (along with his usual chiseled body in a T-shirt, sweatpants, and bling).
While Wahlberg’s wife, Rhea, showed her support with a slew of heart, fire, and prayer hands emojis, the rest of his followers expressed concern over his missing locks. (Dude did always have a nice head of hair.)
“Oh dear lord, what happened,” one wrote.
“Nope I like the ‘old’ look,” another opined.
“New trim got you looking like a Colombian drug lord,” someone else said.
“For a sec I thought this was Vin,” another added with a laughing-crying emoji.
“Is the hair for a movie ?! … grow it back plzzzz,” a female fan pleaded.
This is one trim that’s cut a little too close for our comfort. Here’s hoping Wahlberg grows his hair back ASAP.
