Mandatory Rewind: Rounding Up ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ in 10 Hilarious GIFs (To Save Your Soul From Having to Watch Such an Abomination)
It’s the end of an era. Over the course of an epic 20 seasons, Keeping Up With the Kardashians turned a cheesy reality show about a family no one had ever heard of into one of the most popular series ever to air on the E! network.
During its run, viewers witnessed Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and (occasionally) Rob Kardashian as well as Kris, Caitlyn (fka Bruce), Kylie, and Kendall Jenner navigate life, love, family, and fame. To recap 20 seasons for those who haven’t been keeping up with the Kardashians would require an unhealthy amount of binge-watching or a hefty book’s worth of material (which someone is surely already hard at work on), so instead we decided to catch you up in the most efficient and fun way possible: with GIFs!
Laugh, cry, and let your jaw drop as we relive the most memorable moments of KUWTK. Good riddance?
Cover Photo: E!
1/10
Kim uses a purse as a weapon against Khloe.
This one’s an oldie but a goodie. Back in the day, Kim was the main breadwinner of the family. As such, she wanted to spoil herself with a Bentley. Kourtney and Khloe accompanied her to the car dealership, where the salesman was rude to the less successful sisters. Kim didn’t speak up, which prompted a fight between the sibs that climaxed with Kim screaming, “Don’t be fucking rude!” and swinging her bag at Khloe’s head.
2/10
Kourtney blows off Scott…with the alphabet.
Kourtney got bored during a conversation with on-again, off-again partner Scott Disick, so when he asked, “Are we in agreement?” she responded, “ABCDEFG.” It’s her go-to strategy for cutting off the verbally incontinent.
3/10
Young Kylie Jenner gets down and dirty.
Once upon a time, Kylie was an innocent little girl who just wanted to impress her older, more sophisticated sisters. OK, that’s bullshit. She was never innocent. Just look at this episode, where she showed off her pole-dancing moves for Kim. No one knew what was about to be unleashed.
4/10
Kylie misidentifies a farm animal.
What do you get the girl who has everything? A pet pig, of course! Too bad that when Kris Jenner presented the little oinker to Kylie, her daughter asked, “Is that a chicken?”
5/10
Kris encourages Kim at her Playboy shoot.
Always the momager, never the Playboy model. In this episode, Kris Jenner cheered on her daughter Kim as she showed off her best assets for the camera. “You’re doing amazing, sweetie,” Kris told Kim, then took a shot of her daughter’s pornographic pose for posterity.
6/10
Kim takes selfies en route to jail.
Khloe Kardashian was headed to jail after violating her probation post-DUI. In the family caravan to drop her off, Kim couldn’t help but take selfies while her mom chastised her.
7/10
Kim loses her shit over Kourtney’s scheduling.
The Kardashians do a Christmas photo shoot every year. One time, Kourtney’s scheduling mucked up the process, and Kim absolutely lost it on her younger sister (formerly the ugly duckling of the family). “I need Kourtney to not be so fucking annoying with a stick up her ass like she fucking runs this shit, because she doesn’t,” Kim ranted. “She’s the least exciting to look at.”
8/10
Kim loses a diamond earring.
While on a family trip to Bora Bora, Kim lost a diamond earring in the sea after then-partner Kris Humphries threw her off a dock. Cue embarrassing bawling and her insistence that “It’s not funny!” “Kim, there’s people that are dying,” Kourtney reminds her in her signature snarky way.
9/10
Kanye proposes to Kim.
We can’t speak for the setting (a baseball stadium? Really?) but the episode when Kanye got down on one knee and presented Kim with a rock is one of the most heartwarming moments of KUWTK. Too bad it was doomed, just like all of Kim’s other marriages…
10/10
Kim breaks down over her failed marriage to Kris Humphries.
It was the ugly cry heard ‘round the world. Shortly before filing divorce papers for a man she’d only been married to for 72 days, Kim admitted the marriage just wasn’t going to work. "It's hard for me. He's a good heart, he's a Christian — everything on paper I want in someone, but for some reason, my heart isn't connecting," she confessed to Kourtney. "I feel awful that I made him move out here and change his whole life. I feel sad, I feel bad for the guy. He feel in love with me and I fell in love with him and now all my feelings have changed.” You should feel awful, Kim. We pity any fool who marries into your crazy, kooky family.