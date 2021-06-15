Mandatory Rewind: Rounding Up ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ in 10 Hilarious GIFs (To Save Your Soul From Having to Watch Such an Abomination)

It’s the end of an era. Over the course of an epic 20 seasons, Keeping Up With the Kardashians turned a cheesy reality show about a family no one had ever heard of into one of the most popular series ever to air on the E! network.

During its run, viewers witnessed Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and (occasionally) Rob Kardashian as well as Kris, Caitlyn (fka Bruce), Kylie, and Kendall Jenner navigate life, love, family, and fame. To recap 20 seasons for those who haven’t been keeping up with the Kardashians would require an unhealthy amount of binge-watching or a hefty book’s worth of material (which someone is surely already hard at work on), so instead we decided to catch you up in the most efficient and fun way possible: with GIFs!

Laugh, cry, and let your jaw drop as we relive the most memorable moments of KUWTK. Good riddance?

Cover Photo: E!