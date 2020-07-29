Mandatory Music: Billie Eilish Teases New Song ‘My Future’ Coming This Week (In Other News, We’re Getting Another Week)

The world may be going to hell in a handbasket, but music fans have a reason to be happy. Billie Eilish, the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, has a new tune, “My Future,” set to drop Thursday, July 30. She made the announcement via Instagram last week in a very COVID-19-themed pic.

One song is a small concession for her followers, given that the 18-year-old artist had to cancel her Where Do We Go? world tour this year. (Where do we go? Exactly nowhere. Thanks, coronavirus!) But given that she released her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? just over a year ago, they should be grateful that she’s putting out new music so soon.

Eilish’s sophomore album is reportedly in the works now, but don’t expect a full LP until at least 2021. This year can’t end soon enough.

Cover Photo: Kevin Winter / Staff (Getty Images)

