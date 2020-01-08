Culture / Entertainment / Music
Justin Bieber

‘Justin Bieber: Seasons’ Drops On YouTube This Month (And Other Celebrity Documentaries We Never Asked For)

by Mandatory Editors

Nobody asked for more Justin Bieber in their lives, but YouTube doesn’t care. The video platform is set to release a 10-part documentary “event” on Jan. 27 called Justin Bieber: Seasons. (We can only hope we’re in the winter of our discontent so this will all be over soon.) The docuseries is said to cover his “challenges” in recording a new album and the “joys of marriage.” (Are you dry heaving yet?) In honor of this unfortunate entertainment news, we’ve amassed 10 other celebrity documentaries we never asked for. Hate on them with us and save yourself from wasting time on these sorry, ego-stroking excuses for cinema.

Cover Photo: YouTube Originals

