Mandatory Man: Justin Bieber Reveals Struggle With Depression, Suicidal Thoughts in New Documentary

In the past, it’s been hard to take Justin Bieber seriously. Since his big break in 2010 with the tune “Baby,” he’s had his share of controversy. From vomiting onstage and urinating in a mop bucket to abandoning his pet monkey at an airport and hitting a paparazzo with his truck, his immature antics have earned him just as much attention – if not more – than his music.

But maybe, just maybe, Bieber is becoming a man. In the new documentary Justin Bieber: Next Chapter, the pop star admits to experiencing loneliness, depression, and even suicidal thoughts.

“I think that there was times where I was really, really suicidal, like really like ‘Man, is this pain ever gonna go away?’ It was so consistent, the pain was so consistent. I was just suffering, so I (was) just like, ‘Man, I would rather not feel this than feel this,'” the 26-year-old confessed.

In the film, which was shot this year, he recalls how unprepared he was for fame – and the criticism that came along with it.

“There was so many people who were just so mean, random people saying ‘You suck. You look like a girl.’ I would shake it off and act like it didn’t bother me, but that stuff bothered me and then it affected how I acted and how I treated people and then it’s just this ongoing cycle of like, ‘Hurt people hurt people,'” he said.

These experiences have since seeped into his music, particularly in songs like “Lonely.”

“What if you had it all / But nobody to call? / Maybe then, you’d know me / ‘Cause I’ve had everything / But no one’s listening / And that’s just fuckin’ lonely,” goes the chorus.

Of course, Bieber isn’t lonely anymore – he married Hailey Baldwin in 2018 and the two have maintained a PDA parade on social media ever since. Though he’s now in the “best place” he’s ever been, which he credits to his faith, he feels for those who struggle with similar emotions as he’s had. His advice? “I just would encourage people, ‘Hey, if you’re feeling lonely, talk about it. Say it out loud. There’s a freedom in that.”

Here’s to more men embracing the “F” word (that’d be “feelings,” fellas) and talking openly about emotions.

