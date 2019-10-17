Culture
pop culture disasters

RANKED! The 20 Greatest Pop Culture Disasters of the Last 20 Years

by Ken Franklin

Pop culture has gone through some weird permutations in the last 20 years, with trends coming and going faster than a virgin with a curfew. But even still, certain moments stick out from the pack and linger like the smell of a dumpster fire long after the fire trucks have gone home. Today we turn our attention to these pop culture disasters, the ones that have left a giant smoke stain on our collective identity. See if you can handle all 20. And get ready to cringe like you haven’t cringed in years.

Photo: Jeff Kravitz (Getty Images)

In a nutshell: RANKED! Our 20 Favorite Documentaries of the Last 20 Years

Two decades of funny: RANKED! Our 20 Favorite Comedy Movies of the Last 20 Years

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.